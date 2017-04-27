Platte River Networks CEO Targeted for Prosecution in Clinton Email Scandal

By Edward Gately

News

A U.S. House panel wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to pursue charges against Platte River Networks CEO Treve Suazo in connection with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server scandal.

Lamar Smith, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives’ Science, Space and Technology Committee, sent the letter to Sessions Thursday. Platte River Networks hosted Clinton’s private email service after she was secretary of state.

Smith said prosecution is warranted for Suazo for failing to produce documents and information demanded in subpoenas last August and September, making false statements regarding not having custody or control of responsive documents, and for obstructing the committee’s investigation.

“Failure to comply with duly issued subpoenas and obstruction of a congressional investigation will not be tolerated," he said. “Platte River Networks, a company hired by former Secretary Hillary Clinton, has deliberately withheld requested materials from the committee and refused to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas. With a new administration in place, I am hopeful that the Department of Justice will appropriately respond to the referral. We cannot allow companies with valuable information to stonewall us in our oversight efforts."

David DeCamillis, Platte River Networks’ vice president of sales and marketing, told Channel Partners his company cannot comment on the panel’s call for prosecution.

Several congressional committees probing Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state have been seeking records for nearly two years about Platte River’s role in hosting her email system following her departure from the State Department in 2013. Many of the inquiries have focused on what security measures were in place and what evidence there was of hackers, foreign adversaries or others probing Clinton’s email data.

Smith said because Clinton chose to forego using the State Department’s official government computer systems, which are governed by strict federal cybersecurity guidelines, his committee launched an investigation to determine whether the level of security of Clinton’s private server and email account was comparable to the standards prescribed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014 (FISMA).

In January 2016, the committee wrote Platte River Networks, Datto and SECNAP, all companies that played a role in securing data stored on Clinton’s private server, requesting their assistance in understanding the work each company performed to secure the server, and whether it was performed in accordance with the NIST framework.

Last August, Smith issued a subpoena to Suazo compelling the production of documents. Suazo and his legal counsel “deliberately misinterpreted the language of the committee’s subpoena," Smith said.

The committee then began receiving responsive materials from Datto, showing that Datto and Platte River Networks employees communicated regularly regarding the status of backups of the Clinton server, Smith said. These communications show that Platte River Networks “purposefully withheld documents and materials responsive to the subpoena," he said.

Smith issued a second subpoena to Suazo last September. In addition, the committee wrote Suazo’s legal counsel reiterating the committee’s demand for subpoenaed documents.