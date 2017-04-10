OrecX Call Recording Integrates with VoiceBase Voice Analytics

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — OrecX (Booth 367), the world leader of open source call recording applications for call centers, enterprises and communication service providers, today announced full integration between Oreka TR (voice recording software), and VoiceBase voice analytics. The integration enables any OrecX customer to turn on keyword/phrase spotting within a recorded interaction at the flip of a configuration switch. It becomes possible to search for any recording that contains predefined keywords/phrases, and the built-in HTML5 audio player can render the audio directly from where the keyword/phrase was uttered.

This integration can save supervisors countless hours reviewing customer call recordings by pointing them directly to interactions of interest, and to specific segments within those calls. Quality and compliance issues, as well as best practices, can be easily and instantly detected, and any subsequent follow-up actions can be taken immediately. Quality assurance and risk mitigation processes can be delivered more effectively, with less labor and in a shorter period of time. Supported environments include on-premise and/or public/private cloud.

“Our integration with VoiceBase was developed with flexibility in mind," said Bruno Haas, CTO of OrecX. “Different categories of recordings can be analyzed for different keywords/phrases, by associating any number of business rules with any number of voice analytics profiles. Under the hood, audio files that are selected for analysis are automatically shipped off to the VoiceBase cloud API, and the results are applied to the recordings in the form of tags with offsets (bookmarks). We believe these new capabilities will deliver tremendous value to our customers."

About OrecX LLC

North American-based OrecX's award-winning call recording software is powered by an open, scalable and extensible design that meets the diverse requirements of call centers, VoIP communication providers, large enterprises, and small business at a fraction of the cost and complexity of proprietary closed-end solutions. OrecX’s open recording architecture promotes enhancements with third party voice analytics and workforce optimization solutions, further extending the value of the software for partners and clients. OrecX is the primary developer and sponsor of the Oreka GPL open source call recording project hosted on Sourceforge, with more than 170,000 unique downloads and millions of users in over 190 countries. Among others, OrecX's software has received accolades from Linux World – Best New Use of Open Source, TMC Labs – Innovation Award and Contact Center Technology Award, Unified Communications and Customer Interaction Solutions – Product of the Year, and Insights Success – Top 50 Most Valuable Tech Companies.

About VoiceBase

VoiceBase provides easy-to-use APIs that automatically transcribe audio and video, extract relevant keywords and topics and enable the instant search and discover of spoken information. Every month VoiceBase processes millions of recordings that allow users to search from the web or their mobile device into the timeline of a recording, and play the precise parts of a conference call or webinar, educational lecture, podcast or video interview for example. VoiceBase customers include contact centers, conferencing service providers, video and education platforms, telecom providers and Fortune 500 companies. VoiceBase is privately held and is based in San Francisco, California. Visit https://www.voicebase.com to learn more.