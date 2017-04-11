Nitel Makes SD-WAN, SD-Security Services Available to Partners

News

PRESS RELEASE — April 11, 2017 — Nitel, a leading nationwide managed telecom service provider, announced today that its software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and SD-Security services are now available to channel partners and corporations nationwide.

Offered in alliance with Versa Networks and built for mid-market to large enterprises, Nitel’s new SD offerings, announced earlier this year, provide customers with application-centric management, greater network reliability and optimized performance over Nitel’s global managed public and private WAN services.

“With the largest interconnected network in North America, the Nitel network is built to capitalize on the promise of SD-WAN," said Rick Stern, CEO, Nitel. “The launch of our new SD-WAN and SD Security services is part of Nitel’s commitment to deliver fully managed solutions that provide superior reliability, performance and security at an affordable cost. By teaming with Versa we can offer channel partners more of the services and expertise they need to capitalize on the market’s growing demand for reliable connectivity to public, hybrid and private cloud resources and SaaS providers, while making it easier for them to win more business and exceed customer expectations."

Test Drive Enables Channel Partners and IT Organizations to Try Before They Buy

For select channel partners and their strategic customers, Nitel offers a 90-day SD-WAN test drive at no charge. The program provides partners a way to demonstrate the breadth of capabilities in Nitel’s offering, the simplicity of its user portal and the usefulness of its analytics with no risk.

“You wouldn’t buy a car without first taking it for a test drive. You want to know how the car performs, whether it is comfortable, and if has the features you are looking for," said Ron Grason, president, Nitel. “Nitel is offering enterprise customers that same opportunity via select partners: to test drive its SD-WAN and SD-Security offerings to ensure they are the right fit for their network and business needs."

Top partners and customers interested in Nitel’s SD-WAN and SD-Security services can request a test drive at no cost for up to 90 days. Nitel will provide up to three edge devices and work with customers’ IT staffs to configure and activate the devices on the customers’ existing Internet circuits. Nitel will also walk the customer through the use of the web portal that provides access to utilization and performance reporting. “If they like what they see, we’ll work with them to design an SD-WAN solution that is customized to meet their unique business requirements," continued Grason.

Additionally, to strengthen partners’ effectiveness in selling SD-WAN, Nitel is offering access to no-cost, on-demand and live training opportunities. Field sales and engineering support are also available to Nitel channel partners with ...