Nitel Hires Former Windstream Channel Chief
By Edward Gately
April 11, 2017 - News
**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in March.**

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Nitel has selected Jason Dishon, Windstream’s former channel chief, as its new executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Windstream's Jason DishonIn his new role, Dishon will lead Nitel’s sales, marketing, and sales operations strategies and efforts. He has more than 16 years of sales and marketing experience in the telco industry.

While at Windstream, Dishon executed high-level initiatives impacting sales performance, cost control, customer satisfaction and market share within the telecom partner community. He also is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Dishon replaces Scott Stricklin, who left Nitel last month and is pursuing other career opportunities.

Also Tuesday, Nitel announced that its SD-WAN and SD-Security services are now available to channel partners and corporations nationwide.

