Nitel Hires Former Windstream Channel Chief

By Edward Gately

News

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Nitel has selected Jason Dishon, Windstream’s former channel chief, as its new executive vice president of sales and marketing.

In his new role, Dishon will lead Nitel’s sales, marketing, and sales operations strategies and efforts. He has more than 16 years of sales and marketing experience in the telco industry.

While at Windstream, Dishon executed high-level initiatives impacting sales performance, cost control, customer satisfaction and market share within the telecom partner community. He also is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Dishon replaces Scott Stricklin, who left Nitel last month and is pursuing other career opportunities.

Also Tuesday, Nitel announced that its SD-WAN and SD-Security services are now available to channel partners and corporations nationwide.