Nitel Debuts New Managed Broadband Services

PRESS RELEASE — Chicago – April 5, 2017 – Nitel, a leading nationwide managed telecom service provider, today announced a series of flexible, secure and scalable Managed Broadband solutions ideally suited to meet the business and connectivity needs of midmarket and enterprise customers.

Sold through the IT and telecom channel, Nitel’s expanded managed access solutions include broadband services which leverage networks from several of today’s leading cable and telecom broadband vendors. These Managed Broadband solutions are available to quote on-demand via n-Tellipro™, Nitel’s proprietary automated pricing tool, an industry favorite among agents.

“Nitel has added managed broadband to its product line to give channel partners and customers a lower cost, high bandwidth option to complement dedicated Internet or MPLS circuits,” said Patrick Herron, vice president, Product Management, Nitel. “When combined with SD-WAN and commercial grade DIA or MPLS links at a site, broadband provides a diverse, high bandwidth, low-cost route for customer applications, which is especially important for customers relying on wide-area access to private or hybrid cloud, or SaaS applications. This design also provides built in redundancy to ensure high priority applications remain available even if one of the access links fails.”

“By offering an ever-expanding portfolio of products to design and deliver networks, Nitel is providing WAN solutions that improve application performance and reliability for their channel partners and customers,” said Ted Schuman, CEO, PlanetOne Communications, a Nitel master agent. “We see tremendous and growing value in being able to offer the best access product options, including managed broadband, to serve any and all customer locations. We applaud Nitel’s growing commitment to the channel and expanding portfolio of WAN solutions.”

Earlier this year, Nitel announced its entrance into the SD-WAN and SD-Security market with new offerings powered by Versa Networks. Currently in the field and generally available in April 2017, Nitel’s high-performance SD solutions will enable channel partners to deliver application performance improvement, greater network reliability and clear visibility into the utilization and performance of Nitel’s secure global managed public and private WAN services.

“Many businesses demand broadband solutions and now with SD-WAN and Managed Broadband as part of our go-to-market, Nitel is able to deliver an outstanding, fully-managed WAN solution that simplifies connectivity for channel partners and works seamlessly to meet the specific needs of their customers,” concludes Ron Grason, President, Nitel.

About Nitel

Nitel is a facilities-based provider of reliable, secure managed network services. Nitel’s nationwide network leverages last-mile access from over 130 providers to achieve ubiquitous coverage, optimum network design and pricing for its clients. Through the first-of-its-kind MyNitel web portal and mobile app, clients enjoy the convenience of monitoring networks and managing ticketing in real time from their desktop or mobile device – part of Nitel’s commitment to world-class client service. For more information visit www.nitelusa.com.