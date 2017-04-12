New Sova Florida Office Supports Verizon One Talk Growth

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Telecom Platinum Master Agent Sova (a Featured Sponsor) announces the opening of an additional office to accommodate the significant growth and success of their Verizon One Talk program. The new office space is located in Lake Worth Florida and is the latest addition to the telecom master agency which specializes in offering Verizon solutions to their agents and business customers nationwide.

“Our new location’s staff will be dedicated to supporting our leading-edge Verizon One Talk initiatives," said SOVA President and Co-Founder, Gene Esopi. “We knew early on that One Talk would be a game-changer for our Agents and their customers. We’re excited about the enhancements we are making to our company to support the success of One Talk."

One Talk is Verizon’s 4G LTE-driven unified communications system developed to serve a growing and more sophisticated market for integrated landline and mobile solutions. Advantages include:

The same outstanding Verizon LTE quality on desktop and wireless devices.

One service powers all business phones—both wireless and wireline.

All the benefits of a landline on a mobile number.

Every line and feature can be easily customized.

One Talk desktop phones can be connected to service via Ethernet port or on-premise wifi.

As a valued Verizon Partner Program member since 1994, SOVA has earned Platinum level status; agents benefit from select privileges that many telecom solution providers cannot offer. SOVA has customized programs for telecom agents, VARs, MSPs, and telesales organizations and provides customer solutions in every product category including voice and data, network, Cloud, mobility, machine-to-machine, managed internet, VoIP, and global services. SOVA’s award-winning agent program features no quotas, no minimums, no commitments; dedicated pre-sales and post-sales specialists; simplified quoting and ordering; and a state-of-the-art agent portal. SOVA is headquartered in Plains, Pa., with additional locations in Pittston, Pa.; Denver; and West Palm Beach, Fla. To learn more about SOVA’s top tier agent program, fill out the request form at http://sova.com/contact-us or call Angela Welby at 570-824-6800 Ext 111. To learn more about SOVA visit www.sova.com or call 570-824-6800.

For more information about SOVA, visit meeting room Tropics B during Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2017.