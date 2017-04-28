New Duo Security Launches Partner Program to Match How MSPs Do Business

By Edward Gately



Duo Security has launched its first partner program, specifically for MSPs to implement and manage its Trusted Access product suite, including its Push two-factor authentication (2FA) technology.

With the Duo MSP program, MSPs can use pay-as-you-go pricing, “making it easy for MSPs to offer customers flexibility without assuming risk — a pricing structure opposite conventional security vendors," according to the company. Trusted Access confirms the identity of users and the health of their devices before they connect to applications.

Matt Smith, Duo’s vice president of worldwide channels, tells Channel Partners his company heard directly from MSPs and their customers that “loved our product, and wanted us to build out a formal program that matches the way they operate."

“For example, MSPs were looking to offer customers flexibility without assuming risk," he said. “We used this feedback to develop components of the program such as a pay-as-you-go pricing model that avoids complex pricing tiers. We’re also seeing an increased demand for outsourced security services from organizations of all sizes, one which many MSPs have been unable to meet due to implementation and management difficulties of many security products currently available."

MSPs can roll out Duo in their customers’ environments within minutes, with more than 200 native application integrations, the company said.

“With the shift to cloud and hybrid environments, as well as the growth of the mobile workforce, the IT landscape is changing," Smith said. “This presents challenges for MSPs, but also an opportunity to expand their footprint and wallet share with their customers by adding 2FA and access control capabilities to their service contracts. Due to security concerns and regulations, businesses of all sizes continue to look to add 2FA and access control. While the demand for 2FA has been increasing over the past decade, many MSPs have not solved this problem due to the complexity and cost of legacy 2FA solutions."

MSPs have needs that have not been met by traditional reseller and legacy channel programs, he said.

“For example, these entities’ buying models do not match how MSPs do business, and often require a lot of operational effort to maintain the partnership," Smith said. “Security vendors also typically want to work directly with the end-user, which doesn’t align with how MSPs operate."

“The ease and efficiency of deploying Duo's two-factor authentication to our customers is in sharp contrast to the hassles we have experienced with other vendors," said Alexa Kruse, director of network and security operations center at Cal Net Technology Group. “Our customers and their end users have appreciated Duo's ease of use since we implemented it."