NetFortris Unveils Consolidated Partner Program After Acquiring Fonality

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — NetFortris, a provider of secure cloud-based communication services, has launched its combined channel partner program with Fonality (Press Room Sponsor), a provider of UCaaS communications software for SMEs and SMBs.
The announcement is being made at this week’s Channel Partners Conference & Expo. Earlier this year, NetFortris acquired Fonality, creating a company with operating centers in three countries, and providing services to more than 11,000 customers and 300,000 end users in 41 countries.
NetFortris and Fonality had partner programs in place. The new program combines the “best of both offerings to help partners take advantage of the combined company’s broader solution set, attract new customers and cross-sell to existing NetFortris and Fonality customers, according to NetFortris.
John Young, NetFortris’ senior vice president of sales, tells Channel Partners that post-acquisition, Fonality and Netfortris communicated “consistently with our partners as we began the integration of both teams, solutions and processes."
“During that process, many of our partners were involved in conversations around what benefits the Fonality partner program included and the same for NetFortris," he said. “All that feedback was taken into consideration as we formed the partner program offering and resources available to partners."
Partners will have the ability to develop new revenue streams by providing customers with integrated voice, data and secure cloud UC services, according to NetFortris. The flexibility and scalability of the NetFortris secure cloud UC offerings will allow partners to “quickly grow business and maximize margins," it said.
“At every tier of the new NetFortris partner program, partners will receive benefits designed to provide value as they continue to develop their business," Young said. “In addition to a dedicated support team, each partner has access to a partner portal, featuring the latest news, collateral, events, testimonials, tips and FAQs. This was something both Fonality and NetFortris offered previously in a limited capacity. With combined resources in sales, marketing and support, we will further our development of tools and materials available to our partners, as well as offering co-branding opportunities and custom sales materials focusing our efforts around a customized solution selling approach."
One of the goals of the new program is to attract new partners, he said.
“We aim to invest in specialized value proposition campaigns within select verticals utilizing our distribution partnerships to further engage with agents and resellers offering solutions in this space alongside those vertical markets," Young said.