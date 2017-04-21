Momentum Names Smoothstone, West UC Vet VP of Sales

News

PRESS RELEASE — BIRMINGHAM, AL – April 19, 2017 – Momentum Telecom, a premier provider of Business Voice, Broadband Management and Unified Communications solutions, has announced the addition of Shawn Nauert to Momentum’s leadership team as the new Vice President of Sales. In this role, Nauert will continue to manage and grow Momentum’s channel partner and master agent channel for sales.

As he begins his tenure with Momentum, Shawn Nauert brings with him almost 20 years of telecommunications experience and expertise. He was involved in building Smoothstone IP Communications from scratch into a hugely successful organization, and most recently was West IP Communications’ Vice President of Unified Communication Sales.

“We’re excited to have Shawn join our team and believe the many accomplishments he has achieved throughout his career will only continue here at Momentum. More importantly, we’re confident that now, more than ever before, Momentum is in position to continue getting big wins with our partners and subagents,“ said Momentum President Todd Zittrouer.

Momentum has become a true industry leader and developed a vastly successful partner program that boasts relationships with over 600 agents and subagents. Momentum is enthusiastic about bringing Nauert into an already effective model and eager to see how his experience can help Momentum and its partners.

“We’re proud to be bringing in a well-respected industry leader like Shawn Nauert into this position,” said Momentum Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing Chuck Piazza. “We think he is a great fit and will be able to continue Momentum’s successes with channel partners and master agents while also strengthening Momentum’s market share and ensuring the company’s forward trajectory.“

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities email sales@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom is a premier provider of Business Voice, BBX Broadband Management and Unified Communications solutions. Momentum’s solutions offer smart, customizable cloud-based applications including voice, video and collaboration tools that enhance business productivity and efficiency for direct customers and more than 500 nationwide white label and channel partners. Momentum Telecom is committed to delivering best-in-class products backed by a geo-redundant network paired with industry-leading uptime and customer service. Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Momentum Telecom has regional offices actively serving customers across the United States.

To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Google Plus, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog. At Momentum Telecom, our mission is to enable others to thrive by combining smarter technology with seasoned experts while delivering unmatched customer experience.