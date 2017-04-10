MicroCorp Helps Partners with Data Center Market Report Series

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — MicroCorp, an advanced solutions distributor for data, voice, Unified Communications and data center services, today announces their series of Data Center Market Reports to assist channel partners when advising their customers on data center selection. Data Center Market Reports are a critical resource to be utilized when companies are making a strategic data center selection. MicroCorp partners are trained on interpreting and using the reports during MicroCorp’s signature Ultimate Partner Training Series of hands-on, provider-neutral practical workshops.

The MicroCorp Data Center Market Reports are service provider agnostic and represent significant data center research around the present data center landscape of key metropolitan areas. Leveraging the data center expertise of Open Spectrum, Data Center Reports are current, relevant and turnkey for channel partners to utilize for infrastructure opportunities.

Market Reports provide critical data needed by companies when selecting a data center including a data center directory and comparison, along with information on peering exchanges and carrier hotels. The reports further detail utility costs and trends as well as weather and environmental factors that all contribute to a safe and trusted data center selection. MicroCorp will launch the series of Data Center Market Reports with Atlanta, South Florida and Austin, with another twelve market reports to be released throughout the remainder of 2017. Reports can be downloaded by visiting http://microcorp.com/solutions/data-center/. Existing partners of MicroCorp can use the reports to build highly effective lead generation programs using MicroCorp’s Market Right TM marketing services.

“Making a data center selection is a strategic and mission critical decision for companies. There are many variables affecting this decision that go way beyond a simple price per rack," commented Phil Keenan, MicroCorp President. “Issues such as provider stability, cost of power and trends, available space and connectivity options significantly affect the customers’ decision and it is one they will have to live with for many years. These reports arm customers with the information and trends that enable them to make informed and safer decisions."

In MicroCorp’s Ultimate Partner Training participants are trained on how to use these reports to advise their customers, and how they become a basis for lead generation campaigns. Ultimate Partner Training is a three-day hands on workshop focusing on Data Center solutions and other advanced solutions such as SD-WAN. Channel partners graduate from the workshop with the knowledge and skills to start working with their customers immediately - confident that they will be supported hands-on by expert members of MicroCorp’s Team Alliance Program that they met at the workshop. Ultimate Partner Training is a ‘must’ for partners looking to effectively steer their business into new areas and MicroCorp will hold its next Ultimate Partner Training Series June 20-23, 2017 in Atlanta. Details can be found at http://microcorp.com/about-microcorp/upcoming-events/.

Channel partners interested in learning more about MicroCorp, the Data Center Market Reports and Ultimate Partner Training are encouraged to attend the MicroCorp Cocktail Party at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo on April 11th. Details can be found at microcorp.com.

About MicroCorp

MicroCorp is the premier value added distributor of telecom and cloud solutions. Since 1986, we have simplified the purchase and management of telecommunications services for business customers. Today, the MicroCorp People Powered Network is nothing short of the most powerful combination of back office systems, people and support offerings in the industry. MicroCorp can be your whole back office or an extension of your current team, so you can focus on growing your business profitably. With a portfolio of solutions from more than 70 premier telecom and cloud providers combined with our collaborative back office portal, Nautilus, we are the trusted, skilled partner for a national network of agents, MSPs and VARs. For more information on MicroCorp or to become a partner, visit microcorp.com.