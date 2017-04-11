MegaPath Unveils Premium Customer Program

News

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — MegaPath , a leading provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, today announced the availability of MegaPath RED, a premium customer program for businesses that cannot afford downtime and require a premium level of support. Customers who purchase MegaPath SD-WAN Enterprise and a MegaPath T1 or Ethernet Circuit, will automatically receive free Proactive Monitoring, a unique one-hundred-percent uptime guarantee priority customer support and preferential pricing on all voice services. See www.megapath.com/red for complete eligibility requirements.

“Given our ever increasing reliance on cloud applications, today’s modern businesses simply cannot afford any network downtime,” said Arnaud Gautier, Chief Marketing Officer, MegaPath. “For those businesses, MegaPath RED combines always-on WAN connectivity, application performance improvement and remediation, and easy multi-location networking on a 24x7 managed service basis. The program is supported by a US-based technical service center and backed by a unique uptime guarantee truly unmatched in the industry.”

“We're in the business of providing outsourced advertising sales and consulting services to clients in the print and electronic media industries. Given our business model, we must be able to provide the ad sales services our customers need at all times and can't afford any interruptions," said MegaPath customer James Elliott, President, James G. Elliott Co., Inc. "By selecting the MegaPath SD-WAN Enterprise service, we trust that we will be able to serve our customers with maximum quality and without any downtime. MegaPath helped us design a solution that fits our business goals as well as our budget. And now with the MegaPath RED 100% uptime guarantee, you can't go wrong. Whether you have one or multiple locations, MegaPath is the right solution for your business.”

MegaPath RED benefits include:

100 percent uptime guarantee. Should a customer experience downtime, MegaPath will issue a bill credit of 50 percent of the monthly recurring cost for the qualifying location or a $1,000 bill credit, whichever is greater. See www.megapath.com/red for details.

For more information on MegaPath RED and the membership benefits, visit: www.megapath.com/red.

About MegaPath

MegaPath is a leading business communications and network provider that helps businesses fully leverage the cloud. MegaPath’s award-winning service portfolio includes Voice, Unified Communications, SD-WAN, WiFi, and Internet services, backed by dedicated project management and 100% US-based technical support. MegaPath is uniquely positioned to deliver custom managed solutions to businesses that desire a broad range of high-value services from a single nationwide provider. With over twenty years of expertise, MegaPath empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, improve communications, increase productivity, and lower costs.

To learn more about MegaPath’s leading service offerings, please visit www.megapath.com.