MegaPath Offers SD-WAN Sales Contest

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — MegaPath, a leading provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, today announced its new partner contest at the Spring Channel Partners Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contest will reward the MegaPath partner with the top SD-WAN sales from Q2 to Q4 of 2017 with a three-day, two-night stay at a Pebble Beach Resort, including four rounds of golf, air and ground transportation, and spending cash. The winner will have the option to redeem the prize for its cash value of $10,000.

“MegaPath is excited to offer this Pebble Beach reward trip to the top performing partner in new SD-WAN sales,” said Robert McCarthy, Vice President of Channel Sales, MegaPath. “MegaPath’s best-of-breed, multi-vendor approach to SD-WAN equips our partners with the industry’s most comprehensive SD-WAN feature set as more and more businesses are turning to the network technology to maximize application performance and eliminate downtime.”

The Contest is open to MegaPath Alliance and Referral partners, as well as Sub Agents of participating Master Agent Partners. The contest will take into account the entire monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of any new sales that includes MegaPath SD-WAN services, enrolled between April 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017. The winner will be announced in January 2018.

To learn more about MegaPath’s Partner Program, visit www.megapath.com/partners.

About MegaPath

MegaPath is a leading business communications and network provider that helps businesses fully leverage the cloud. MegaPath’s award-winning service portfolio includes Voice, Unified Communications, SD-WAN, WiFi, and Internet services, backed by dedicated project management and 100% US-based technical support. MegaPath is uniquely positioned to deliver custom managed solutions to businesses that desire a broad range of high-value services from a single nationwide provider. With over twenty years of expertise, MegaPath empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, improve communications, increase productivity, and lower costs.

To learn more about MegaPath’s leading service offerings, please visit www.megapath.com.