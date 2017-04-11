Medallion Telecom Launches Hosted VoIP Commission Program

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Medallion Telecom (Booth 206) has created an entirely new monthly recurring commission for Agents selling their Hosted VoIP Service, dubbed, “Pick Your Percentage Commission".

Agents now have the ability to quote and sell Medallion Telecom’s Hosted VoIP service based on a tiered pricing schedule which determines which commission percentage the Agent will be paid monthly.

Lisa Khechoom, CEO, states, “This new commission structure empowers the Agent to be more competitive in the sales process to their clients and at the same time allows the Agent to have more control in their earning potential. In addition, all of Medallion’s 50+ VoIP features are available at each pricing tier and free phones per user included."

Medallion Telecom’s aggressive commission tiers for Hosted VoIP start at 15% MRC and reach up to 30% MRC per user. The earning percentage is based on what the Agent would like to competitively sell the service for based on their clients’ budget, coupled with what the Agent would like to earn in commission. Most Agents decide to competitively quote Medallion Telecom Hosted VoIP services at $25.00 per user, which allows them to earn an 18% monthly recurring commission, while staying below other providers with comparative features and higher price points.

It’s a WIN-WIN for both the Agents and their clients. With the ability to have all of Medallion Telecom’s 50+ Hosted VoIP features available at each pricing tier, and the free phone offer, the Agents have an easy sell that just makes sense to their clients.

About Medallion Telecom, Inc.

Medallion Telecom is a phone and internet reseller located in Glendale, CA. They’ve been providing analog phone, internet and hosted VoIP service since 2009. 100% of their business is dependent on agents and referrals. To learn more, email: Emily White, Sales Promotions Manager at: sales@medalliontelecom.com or call us at 888-534-6101.