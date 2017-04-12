Medallion Telecom Adds AT&T Business Fiber

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — The broadband cable providers are now no longer the only game in town to Resellers. Medallion Telecom (Booth 206) has been selected from the AT&T’s Partner Exchange Program for inclusion in AT&T’s BETA Business Fiber Reseller Program. Medallion Telecom will be now be able to resell both asymmetrical and symmetrical fiber speeds which will be available up to 300Mbps.

This new product line will now let Medallion Telecom resell AT&T internet in three categories; DIA Fiber, DSL, and asymmetric and symmetric Business Fiber.

Lisa Khechoom, CEO, states, “Our Company is very excited to join the Business Fiber Reseller program. This now allows us to offer a competitive alternative to the broadband cable internet providers in our product line-up."

It’s a WIN-WIN for both Medallion Telecom Agents and their clients. Agents now have the ability to earn commission with one reseller for both phone and fiber internet while their clients receive one convenient bill utilizing different providers for each service. Agents have an easy sell that just makes sense to their clients.

About Medallion Telecom, Inc.

Medallion Telecom is a phone and internet reseller located in Glendale, CA. They’ve been providing analog phone, internet and hosted VoIP service since 2009. 100% of their business is dependent on agents and referrals. To learn more, email: Emily White, Sales Promotions Manager at: sales@medalliontelecom.com or call us at 888-534-6101.