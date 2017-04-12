Masters Intelisys, Telarus, Sandler Among TPx Telepartner President's Club Winners

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — TPx Communications, (Booth 819 and a Signature Sponsor), the premier managed services carrier formerly known as TelePacific, is pleased to recognize the top-performing sales partners selling its award-winning unified communications, managed IT and network solutions, naming them to its Telepartner President’s Club for 2016.

Six honorees were selected based on new billed revenue for 2016. In ranked order, TPx President’s Club winners include:

Telarus earned its first place in the President’s Club. Blue Front Technology also debuted on the list in a special recognition sponsored by valued TPx technology partner Polycom. Blue Front Technology Group is the top-performing agency for DSCI, which TelePacific acquired last fall.

“All of our agent partners played a significant role in making 2016 another successful year for TelePacific and we truly appreciate their partnership," said Ken Bisnoff, senior vice president of strategic opportunities at TPx. “Our seven President’s Club winners made remarkable contributions to our growth and success. We’re honored to recognize them and looking forward to celebrating their achievements during a wonderful weekend getaway."

Representatives from each President’s Club winner will celebrate at the lavish Half Moon resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, enjoying pool-side festivities, fine local cuisine, beach and spa activities, lush gardens and exotic wildlife on over 400 acres of grounds that were once part of a sugar plantation.

Previous Telepartner President’s Club destinations include Austin, Texas; Aspen, Colo.; Whistler, British Columbia; and Banff, Alberta.

TPx’s 2017 President’s Club winners will be honored at the remarkable Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City, Utah on March 8-11, 2018. For information on how to qualify, contact your channel manager.

ABOUT TPx

TPx Communications is a new kind of managed services provider -- the premier national managed services carrier. Formed from the merger of TelePacific and DSCI, TPx is redefining the way enterprises grow, compete and communicate. TPx’s Unified Communications, Managed IT services, continuity and connectivity solutions all work together to create a state of connectedness – with customers, employees, clients, suppliers, locations, applications and more. We can provide guaranteed performance wherever there’s a broadband connection, erasing the limitations of geography, incumbent providers and capital expenditure. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with major locations across the country, the Company has delivered more than 14 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter growth, driven by a DNA of obsessive customer service and word-of-mouth referral. For more information, go to www.tpx.com.