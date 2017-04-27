Marco Now a Talari Gold Partner

PRESS RELEASE — SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2017 — Talari Networks – the trusted SD-WAN technology innovator – announced that Marco has attained Gold partner status in the Talari SMART Partner Program, significantly expanding its portfolio and capabilities to comprehensively cover the high-growth market opportunity in software-defined networking that is rapidly shifting to the last-mile edge.

Enterprises and organizations with multiple remote locations are looking to alter their WAN architectures in support of new digital business initiatives and adoption of public cloud services, which are forecasted to grow 86 percent between 2014 and 2018, according to Gartner. Network administrators are duly questioning the price, performance and flexibility of traditional WANs, which are exacerbated by the proliferation of public cloud applications requiring optimal WAN-path selection.

“Marco utilizes Talari to implement intelligent software-defined networks by combining their industry leading SD-WAN solutions and our service provider infrastructure, which provides clients the security, performance and redundancy they have been demanding for years. We chose an industry veteran with a proven track record that provides flexible support, consumption and deployment methodologies to satisfy a wide range of client networking demands,” said Matt Kanaskie, Product Manager at Marco.

A Talari Networks SD-WAN solution from Marco delivers a comprehensive offering that supports a variety of network services in physical, virtual and cloud locations, and can be acquired through perpetual licensing, monthly subscription rates or as-a-service.

“Talari is thrilled to collaborate with Marco in delivering innovative SD-WAN solutions to Marco customers,” said George Just, vice president of sales, Talari. “As enterprises continue to adopt SD-WAN solutions, we’re confident that our partnership with Marco will drive growth for both companies, while ensuring customer success for the IT organizations we serve.”

The Talari SMART Partner Program is designed to empower participating partners, such as Marco, with the resources and support they need to realize sizable revenue opportunities selling Talari solutions. As a Gold Partner – the highest level in the program – Marco has met all requirements and demonstrated proficiency in technical training, new customer sales and business planning, which includes Talari Networks SD-WAN solutions.

For more information about SD-WAN and other Talari Networks solutions, call Marco at 1-800-892-8548 or visit marconet.com.

About Marco

Marco is a technology services company that specializes in cloud services, managed services, business IT services, carrier services, copiers/printers, phone systems, document management and audio/video systems. Marco serves over 31,000 clients throughout the Upper Midwest and nationally with offices in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Marco’s corporate headquarters are located in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

About Talari

Talari is an innovator in next-generation SD-WAN technology, helping multi-site organizations redefine their remote and branch-office networks by intelligently allocating more bandwidth at less cost, while delivering superior QoS for greater business continuity, operational agility and application control. Talari provides a truly failsafe Software Defined WAN (SD-WAN) solution offering dynamic capacity, improved reliability and higher quality of experience. Our patented hardware and virtual solutions have proven so effective at delivering guaranteed remote uptime that Talari is trusted to broker real-time emergency cloud-voice traffic in large metro 911 call centers. Whatever your mission-critical network traffic, Talari provides the most resilient and responsive network, delivering stable, complex traffic across the widest area networks and hybrid-cloud IT infrastructures, regardless of the underlying transport technology or application architecture. To learn more about Talari, visit www.talari.com.