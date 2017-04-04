LiveAction Targets MSPs with Expanded Partner Program

By Edward Gately

News

IT network management, visualization and analytics provider LiveAction has launched an MSP partner program to provide access to its LiveNX platform.

MSPs that join the program can take advantage of the LiveNX network performance analytics platform that provides situational awareness, semantic-based analysis and modeling for continuous network insights, troubleshooting and service assurance.

Christian Barr, LiveAction’s vice president of marketing, tells Channel Partners the new program, an expansion of its existing program, is in response to a “growing number of partners who wish to extend the capabilities of LiveNX into their MSP business."

“Their current offerings rely on LiveAction’s platform to visualize network performance across the entire topology down to the individual device level," he said. “They also want to employ DVR-like playback capabilities to show network performance at any past point in time."

LiveAction’s LiveNX platform gives MSPs an opportunity to grow their businesses by supporting a wider range of customers that need to deliver high-performance digital experiences for end users within and outside of the enterprise, Barr said.

“For example, using LiveNX’s advanced network-performance management platform, MSPs can ensure their customers don’t have to compromise the quality of service delivered through high-bandwidth applications like voice and video, and distributed cloud applications," he said. “In turn, this drives higher customer satisfaction and retention."

The new program augments LiveAction’s existing channel program by extending its reach to support MSP offerings and business models for the existing partners, Barr said. It also will accelerate new opportunities with new partners via specialized offerings to meet the specific needs of MSPs, he said.

ePlus is the first MSP to join the program and is rolling out the LiveNX network management platform across four U.S.-based operations centers.

“LiveNX optimizes our network’s troubleshooting capabilities and complements our software-defined network (SDN) solutions, including Intelligent Branch," said Wayne St. Jacques, ePlus’ vice president of managed and executive services. “With LiveNX, we have the added assurance that we’ll continue to exceed customer expectations for network performance, adherence to SLAs and simple-to-read reports."