Level 3 Debuts New Security-Based Incentive

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Level 3 Communications (Booth 925) is excited to launch our Security Now! incentive at the 2017 Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

From April 1 through September 30, 2017, any Level 3SM Managed Security Services sale of $3,000 or more could qualify you for a one-time payout of $3,000.* While you’re at the show, stop by booth 925 to hear how you can boost profitability by providing your customers with the security they need.

Now is the time to talk to your customers about security. Today’s cyber threats are increasing in volume, diversity, and sophistication, rapidly outstripping the ability of point security solutions to safeguard critical data, applications, and systems. Network-based security from Level 3 replaces these vulnerable point solutions with a multi-layered approach that enables us to predict and detect threats, then alert and secure our customers' network and infrastructure.

Defend customers’ infrastructure and earn big. This promotion will be available April 1- September 30, 2017. For full terms & conditions, contact your Level 3 Channel Manager or stop by booth 925 during the show.

*Partners must fill out the incentive intake form to qualify. Discounts may vary. Additional terms and conditions apply and Level 3 may modify, suspend, amend or terminate this promotion at any time and without prior notice or consent.