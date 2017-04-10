Latest Trends, Tools for Next-Gen Tech Selling, Demand Generation

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Successful tactics for boosting sales and demand generation were highlighted during Monday’s Business Success Symposium.
The preconference, on the eve of this week’s Channel Partners Conference & Expo, was sponsored by Verizon. Janet Schijns, Verizon Business’ vice president, Verizon Solutions and Sales Channels, told attendees that everyone in the channel needs to take the time to “step back, learn something and change what you’re doing."
“None of us are too big to fail," she said. “The truly special people listen and adapt."
During her session titled “New Tactics for Selling Next-Gen Tech," Luanne Tierney, Fivesky’s managing member and chief marketing officer, shared eight trends that partners need to be aware of and can capitalize on to increase sales.
The eight trends are:
- Interactive content. Attention spans are decreasing and people want to actively participate in content. That can include quizzes, polls and surveys.
- Influencer marketing. With ad blocker usage on the rise, content needs to be aligned with people they can trust. “Think about who are the influencers you can attach to your content," Tierney said.
- Mobile-first strategy. Design marketing tools for mobile devices. Mobile messages are different: more mobile-friendly, with headlines, less text, visuals and large fonts.
- Mobile video. Education videos attract potential customers. Video emails also are being used. Video is the new blogging.
- Chatbots. Eighty percent of marketing leaders are going to deploy chatbots by 2020. Chatbots can help with sales and service, training, and care and support.
- Short-lived content. Think about Instagram as a digital magazine for your company. Decision makers are getting younger, so it’s important to engage on their platforms, Tierney said.
- Social selling. LinkedIn is a “great opportunity to get your brand, your message out there," she said. Also, brands increasingly are using emojis.
- The future — artificial intelligence and voice marketing.
“These trends are things you can apply immediately and affordably to your business," Tierney said. “Regardless of if you’re selling Internet of Things (IoT), cloud solutions, big data, it really doesn’t matter the technology you’re selling. It’s how you ...