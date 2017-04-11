KORE, Rev.io Team to Help Monetize the IoT, M2M

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — KORE (Booth 955 and a Featured Sponsor), the people powering IoT innovations and opportunities, today announced a partnership with Rev.io, the leader in sophisticated billing and customer management, to help deliver scalable subscription billing and device management to the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) market.

The partnership is a continued display of KORE and Rev.io’s commitment to keep clients ahead of their competition. Rev.io is constantly innovating their platform to meet the ever-evolving needs of communications and technology service providers, with the trustworthy connectivity that KORE’s seamless, reliable network provides. Rev.io’s suite of IoT features – comprised of new order entry and quoting, advanced proposal generation, and customizable fields and layouts – is one of the most strategic releases for IoT solution providers in recent years.

With the new platform advancements and partnership with KORE, IoT service providers can enjoy Rev.io’s complete quote-to-cash solution for recurring and metered billing, device management, process automation, and business intelligence. Entering new customers into the Rev.io platform is quick and easy with a robust API, a two-step account activation tool, and a bulk-importing feature for complex accounts.

“We’re always looking to facilitate growth and support innovation for our clients," said CEO Brent Maropis, Rev.io. “This partnership with KORE allows our clients to have the ultimate user experience, while growing their business, with the security of knowing they will never lose out on connectivity during an outage or crisis."

“For years the IoT was an intangible idea, not based in reality quite yet," said Alex Brisbourne, CEO, KORE. “But as the IoT has become a booming market, full of growth potential and invention, it’s on us and our partners to provide customers with ways to monetize their solutions and ideas. Rev.io provides that great back-end solution to make streamlined billing, automation, device management and business intelligence a stress-free process to decrease time-to-market and encourage growth."

To learn more about KORE and Rev.io, visit us at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo April 10-13, 2017 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. KORE will also be showcasing their specialized IoT and M2M network services at booth #955 during the expo.

About KORE

KORE provides the connectivity and services that make the Internet of Things possible. Founded in 2003, KORE is the world’s largest managed network services provider specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) markets. KORE provides the critical wireless connectivity empowering application, hardware and wireless operator partners to rapidly bring new IoT and M2M innovations to market, with millions of active on-network units in more than 180 countries. KORE delivers choice, reliability and global native coverage through multi-carrier and Tier 1 carrier cellular and satellite network services – including LTE, GSM and CDMA - as well as advanced applications to easily manage IoT connected devices. KORE Position Logic software provides seamless location-based services (LBS) for businesses. KORE’s recent acquisition of Wyless makes the company one of the six largest providers of M2M/IoT services globally, inclusive of carriers. For more information, visit www.koretelematics.com, read the KORE blog and connect with KORE on LinkedIn, Google+, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Vimeo.

About Rev.io

Rev.io, recognized as an Inc. 5000 company, provides sophisticated billing-as-a-service (BaaS) to communications and Internet of Things (IoT) service providers, enabling them to manage their end customers' subscriptions, usage, taxation, billing, and payments. To learn more about Rev.io, go to the Rev.io website or give us a call at 866-470-5502.