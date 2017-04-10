KORE Debuts Power Solutions to Simplify IoT Deployments

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — KORE (Booth 955 and a Signature Sponsor), the people powering IoT innovations and opportunities, today announced KORE Power Solutions, a suite of end-to-end solutions for rapid IoT design, deployment and management. KORE Power Solutions are built upon reliable, secure, and scalable wireless connectivity, combined with best-in-class equipment from leading manufacturers, a solid and stable management platform and fortified by world-class support.

The new, customer-centric offering expresses KORE’s singular focus to identify and develop solutions that serve the needs of its customers in the rapidly developing IoT market. KORE Power Solutions solve business and technical challenges by reducing overall costs, increasing efficiencies and creating competitive advantages by accelerating speed-to-market.

KORE Power Solutions are turnkey IoT solutions comprised of four key components:

Connectivity: 4G LTE connectivity and unprecedented choice from Tier 1 operators Equipment: From data center equipment such as routers and gateways to end-user facing devices, such as tablets Platform: KORE’s award-winning PRiSMPro connectivity management platform enables management of all devices from a single user interface Support: KORE sales, engineering and technical support teams delve deep into customer needs, as well as design and support customized solutions

KORE Power Solutions remove the complexity of building IoT solutions from disparate components, thus simplifying the supply chain and reducing interoperability challenges. These solutions deliver the unique ability to provide all aspects of an IoT infrastructure – from SIM cards to professional IT services – delivered via one contract, one invoice, one platform and one partner. KORE’s logistics management services spare the hassle of kitting, testing and provisioning solutions for rapid deployment.

From fully customizable rate plans, to a diverse portfolio of hardware, software and connectivity options, customers can select the bundle that meets their own unique business requirements, regardless of which vertical market they operate in.

“Driven by nearly endless monetization opportunities and increasing consumer demand, IoT-enabled offerings are a top priority for businesses in every industry. However, the ability to bring innovations to market in a timely fashion can be a crippling challenge," said Alex Brisbourne, CEO of KORE. “KORE Power Solutions deliver the simplicity, flexibility, operational agility and speed-to-market that simply can’t be achieved by ...