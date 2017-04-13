Keynote Panelists Stress Education, Collaboration for Channel Partners

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — As the convergence of telecom and technology continues throughout 2017, what can channel partners expect?

According to the panelists of "Distis and Masters Look Ahead," there will be an increased emphasis on education and collaboration – among providers as well as between channel partners and their customers.

Moderated by T.C. Doyle, senior content director, channel for Penton, the panel for the final keynote of the Spring 2017 Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas included Adam Edwards, co-founder and president of Telarus; Jeff Newton, vice president of sales and engineering for TBI; Andrew Pryfogle, senior vice president, cloud transformation for Intelisys; and Tim Acker, vice president, mobility, for SYNNEX.

With the convergence of telecom and technology, the roles of partners and their providers are changing as well. The days of one provider are giving way to multi-provider platforms. Channel members must partner with their clients to determine their business needs and identify the solutions that will best serve those needs. This will, in turn, require partners to close gaps in their education so that they can advise clients on the sometimes complex and often confusing array of products and services being recommended to them. And so education must evolve.

Distributors have traditionally depended on vendors to do product education. At the same time, certification has been more important to MSPs and VARs than to other members of the channel.

The panelists agreed that master agents and distributors alike must work to provide partners with the tools they need to be successful, and that includes education. When it comes to the technology they sell, partners may not be experts, but they must understand the intersection points of the different pieces layered to create any recommended business solution so that they can advise their clients.