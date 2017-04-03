Kaspersky Labs Debuts New Partner Program

PRESS RELEASE — Woburn, MA – April 3, 2017 – Kaspersky Lab has launched a new partner program aimed at managed service providers (MSPs) that already offer security services or would like to add them to their current portfolio. The program helps MSPs address the growing demand for IT security services and enables them to attract new customers in the SMB markets, while satisfying existing customers looking to outsource all IT functions, including security, to a trusted third-party.

The specialized program is designed for MSP partners that want to enhance and grow their reputation and expertise, achieve maximum margin at minimum risk and ensure that their customers’ data and infrastructure are kept safe. Kaspersky Lab’s offering include products and technologies that will enable MSP partners to provide new security services to their customers, such as remote security monitoring, managed security, virtualization security and mobile device security and management.

Participation in the program also guarantees special privileges and benefits for the MSPs themselves, including:

Exclusive access to volume based pricing with a separate MSP price list

Monthly licensing

Product and security training and certification

Standard and premium technical support 1

Extended sales and marketing materials

Managed service providers will have the opportunity to choose between cloud and on-premises models to provide greater flexibility of IT security services for their customers. Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud, suitable for smaller MSP businesses, allows MSP partners to manage customer infrastructure from the cloud using a multi-tenant cloud console. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Basic and Kaspersky Security for Virtualization add the ability to use a multi-tenant on-premises solution managed by Kaspersky Security Center – scaling to the largest MSP environments. Kaspersky Security for Mail Server and Managed Service Agreement are also part of the MSP offering. Managed service providers can offer clients of any size a full range of services to protect all types of corporate devices and appliances.

“In January, we touched on our commitment to focus on MSPs this year and now we are excited to reveal what we have to offer our valued partners,” said Michael Canavan, SVP, B2B sales, Kaspersky Lab North America. “Kaspersky Lab’s MSP Program was launched to provide more opportunity to partners – especially those that are VARs who are looking for ways to grow their business and migrate to managed service offerings in cybersecurity. Our program provides the necessary training, resources and access to cutting-edge security solutions to make it possible for MSP partners to completely secure the customer infrastructure.”

Kaspersky Lab was recently recognized and awarded the MSPWorld Cup for “Best MSP Solution” at MSPWorld 2017 Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA. At the event, the company discussed current trends and challenges with managed service providers in partnership with the MSPAlliance.

“We welcome the introduction of Kaspersky Lab’s new MSP-dedicated partner program,” said Charles R. Weaver, CEO and co-founder of the MSPAlliance. "The rising importance of cyber security throughout the world is one of the biggest challenges facing managed services providers today. We look forward to Kaspersky Labs’ active participation in promoting managed security services and hope that its expertise will contribute to the development of the market.”

The first phase of the MSP partner program is ...