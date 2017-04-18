Ingram Micro Expands with Symantec, Cisco Spark Partnerships

By James Anderson

News

Ingram Micro has announced team-ups with Cisco and Symantec ahead of its annual Cloud Summit.

The California-based distributor has a new partnership with Cisco Spark to sell the collaboration suite through partners. Renee Bergeron, senior vice president of global cloud for Ingram Micro, says her company is the only cloud service provider offering Spark on an automated cloud delivery platform.

“Cisco Spark is a great complement to the growing Cisco portfolio available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and a solution that brings with it the promise of recurring revenue, greater profits and an exceptional customer experience," Bergeron said.

Julie Hens, Cisco’s vice president of global distribution says the agreement will simplify partners’ management of Cisco Spark.

“Ingram Micro and Cisco have a successful track record of bringing cloud-based services to the channel and through this extended relationship, we can now deliver broader collaboration solutions to help our mutual partners drive recurring revenues and growth," said Hens said.

Symantec on Tuesday named Ingram Micro a global distribution partner and authorized it to sell Symantec’s network security portfolio, which stems from Symantec’s acquisition of Blue Coat. The Integrated Cyber Defense enterprise portfolio includes solutions for cloud security, data loss prevention and data-center security.

“Serving as a key global distribution partner for Symantec and expanding our authorization is rewarding and an opportunity we worked hard to secure and will certainly capitalize on," said Thomas Bamrick, director of global vendor engagement for Ingram Micro. “Our ability to out execute and add greater business value to Symantec’s business is proven, and we are excited to build on our success and enable more channel partners worldwide to take advantage of all Symantec has to offer."

Ingram Micro also launched four “technology solutions blueprints" to help partners specialize in verticals. Resources for cloud and managed services are now available on Ingram Micro Vertical Expo Live, the company’s online partner learning environment.

“The opportunity around cloud and managed services is undeniable and the time is now for channel partners to do more with more by taking advantage of all Ingram Micro has to offer," said Tom Blankenhorn, senior director, Ingram Micro U.S.

The company will reveal more partner-related news at the Ingram Micro Cloud Summit in Phoenix, April 19-21. Follow @jamesandersoncp for live updates.