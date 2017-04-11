Impact Telecom Intros Netsapiens-Powered Cloud Call Center Feature Set

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Impact Telecom (Booth 843 and a Featured Sponsor), a leading provider of traditional and cloud communications, and netsapiens (Booth 464), a leading provider of Unified Communications technology for Service Providers and large enterprises, today announced at Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas the launch of an affordable cloud-based Call Center feature set that integrates seamlessly with Impact’s Cloud Phone System. Easy to set up and use through an intuitive web interface, the solution includes the key features required by most SMBs looking for inbound call center functionality.

“We are really excited to offer an affordable alternative to expensive and complex multi-channel contact center solutions, said Chuck Griffin, Impact Telecom’s CEO. “We found that many of our small to medium-sized business customers just don’t have the need or the budget for overblown call center solutions, making this new integrated feature set the go-to option for our target customers.

Impact’s Cloud Call Center includes advanced call management with skills and queue-based routing, queue callback, supervisor management and monitoring tools with listen and barge-in, contact history details, customizable supervisor dashboard, real-time and historical detailed reporting, continual or on-demand hosted call recording and much more.

“Impact is the perfect example of the netsapiens mission" said Ken Adams VP, Marketing and Partnerships at netsapeins. “It is our goal to build communications solutions that can empower our service provider clients to deliver better offerings to their clients. We are proud to see Impact using our contact center applications to give their clients a customized solution that meets their needs at a reasonable price point."

Impact will be offering a special launch discount of the first three months free for Cloud Call Center through its channel partners. (An Impact Cloud PBX seat is required for each Call Center license.)

Cloud Call Center joins Impact’s business product lineup including Impact Cloud PBX that includes an auto attendant, a mobile app, voicemail to email, unlimited local and long distance and over 50 advanced features for $19.99/month, in addition to Audio Conferencing, Hosted Fax, SIP Trunking, PRI, Toll-Free, POTS, and domestic/international long distance.

About Impact Telecom

Impact Telecom is a cloud communications company serving thousands of business customers with VoIP solutions for more than 11 years. We’re big enough to continue investing in people, process and infrastructure, but flexible enough to provide personal service and dedicated support to customers of any size. Our cloud phone system and our own reliable nationwide network, which carries billions of minutes every month, is supported with dedication and pride by a 100% US- based team of extraordinary people.

About netsapiens

netsapiens offers a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC) services and feature-sets to service providers and large enterprise customers with existing network infrastructure. This includes VoIP, Hosted PBX (UCaaS), SIP trunking, contact centers, device provisioning, multi-tenant user portals and much more. Custom-built to provide its partners with unprecedented levels of flexibility, customization and ease of use, the SNAPsolution – UC and Collaboration tools – can be quickly deployed so that the company’s service provider partners can realize their ROI just as quick.

For more information, visit www.netsapiens.com and follow us on Twitter at @netsapiens.