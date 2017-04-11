Htek Wraps Interop Testing with 3CX Version 15

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Htek (Booth 159) announced today the completion of Htek UC9 interoperability testing with the 3CX (v15 Release), including the new Htek classic business IP phone UC903 and Gigabit Color IP phone UC923.

“3CX is am award winning company and global leader in software based IP PBX systems" says Stephen Corrigan, VP of Sales and Marketing for Htek, “and this announcement is evidence of our commitment of our support to 3CX channel and broader market, we are proud of our relationship with 3CX."

For more information on how to automatically provision the new UC9 Series of IP Phones with 3CX, please see https://www.3cx.com/sip-phones/htek-uc9-series/

Htek and 3CX have worked together closely to create a solution that allows users to control their IP Phone from their desktop, providing massive productivity gains. HTek and 3CX can now provide seamless CTI desktop integration with all Htek IP Phones and 3CX Phone System V15. This partnership also guarantees full interoperability between 3CX and Htek products, giving partners and end users peace of mind. All new products are fully tested and validated by 3CX before their release, guaranteeing there are no compatibility issues when using Htek’s IP phones with 3CX Phone System.

About 3CX

3CX is a software-based PBX, which not only replaces proprietary phone systems, it also delivers a complete Unified Communications solution as it’s an open standards software IP PBX which can be integrated with other applications such as Salesforce, Google Contacts and Sage ACT. By relying on the SIP Standard, 3CX along with its technology partners, including to such as Htek, delivers a future proof, best of breed Unified Communications system. Visit 3cx at www.3cx.com.

About Htek

Htek is a world-class designer and manufacturer of enterprise IP phones and gateways. Since 2005, Htek (aka Hanlong Technology) has provided customers in over 50 countries worldwide with high-quality VoIP products. Htek's UC900 IP phones continue the tradition by focusing on cutting-edge features, broad SIP compatibility, great value, and an industry-leading two-year warranty. Htek distributes its products via channel partners, and custom designs and rebrands OEM IP phones for large partners such as ITSPs. Hanlong Technology Co. LTD is a private company headquartered in Nanjing, China, with offices in the US and Europe. Visit us at www.htek.com.