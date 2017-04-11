This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Htek Wraps Interop Testing with 3CX Version 15
April 11, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Htek (Booth 159) announced today the completion of Htek UC9 interoperability testing with the 3CX (v15 Release), including the new Htek classic business IP phone UC903 and Gigabit Color IP phone UC923.

“3CX is am award winning company and global leader in software based IP PBX systems" says Stephen Corrigan, VP of Sales and Marketing for Htek, “and this announcement is evidence of our commitment of our support to 3CX channel and broader market, we are proud of our relationship with 3CX."

For more information on how to automatically provision the new UC9 Series of IP Phones with 3CX, please see https://www.3cx.com/sip-phones/htek-uc9-series/

Htek and 3CX have worked together closely to create a solution that allows users to control their IP Phone from their desktop, providing massive productivity gains.  HTek and 3CX can now provide seamless CTI desktop integration with all Htek IP Phones and 3CX Phone System V15. This partnership also guarantees full interoperability between 3CX and Htek products, giving partners and end users peace of mind. All new products are fully tested and validated by 3CX before their release, guaranteeing there are no compatibility issues when using Htek’s IP phones with 3CX Phone System.

About 3CX
3CX is a software-based PBX, which not only replaces proprietary phone systems, it also delivers a complete Unified Communications solution as it’s an open standards software IP PBX which can be integrated with other applications such as Salesforce, Google Contacts and Sage ACT. By relying on the SIP Standard, 3CX along with its technology partners, including to such as Htek, delivers a future proof, best of breed Unified Communications system. Visit 3cx at www.3cx.com.

About Htek
Htek is a world-class designer and manufacturer of enterprise IP phones and gateways. Since 2005, Htek (aka Hanlong Technology) has provided customers in over 50 countries worldwide with high-quality VoIP products. Htek's UC900 IP phones continue the tradition by focusing on cutting-edge features, broad SIP compatibility, great value, and an industry-leading two-year warranty. Htek distributes its products via channel partners, and custom designs and rebrands OEM IP phones for large partners such as ITSPs. Hanlong Technology Co. LTD is a private company headquartered in Nanjing, China, with offices in the US and Europe. Visit us at www.htek.com.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
Related News
News
March 01, 2016
Bay Dynamics Rolls Out New Partner Program for Cyber-Risk Analytics
Edward Gately
Article
March 11, 2016
Podcast: Getting You Ready for the Channel Partners Conference & Expo
News
March 15, 2016
AT&T First-Time Attendee Reception Kicks Off 2016 Channel Partners Conference & Expo
Edward Gately
News
October 03, 2016
Former Integra Channel Leader Joins WTG
Edward Gately
News
March 16, 2016
Keynote Speakers: Channel Partners Are Thriving

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 