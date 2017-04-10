Htek Provides Promotion Bundle

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Htek (Booth 159) announces today, that to celebrate the recent launch of the new Htek UC9 series of enterprise level IP endpoints, we are offering an exclusive offer to qualified attendees of the Channel Partners Exhibition.

Come and visit Htek at booth 159 and claim your offer.

The Htek UC9 range are already certified by many of the world’s leading telecommunications system providers, such as 3CX, Alcatel-Lucent, Broadsoft, Yeastar, Bicom, Vodia, Kerio, Xorcom etc. all o fwhich allows for easy deployment and management.

Htek already offers our partners high margin product, but at the Channel Partners Event, we are pleased to announce that only if you registered in our website, you will get:

Access to a promotional demonstration bundle of Htek's most popular models; the UC926 and UC923 color IP Phones for a discounted price of only $129. (MSRP $328.00). Only one package per partner.

UC926 - 6-line Gigabit Executive IP Phone with 4.3" Color Display

- 6-line Gigabit Executive IP Phone with 4.3" Color Display UC923 - 3-line Gigabit Executive IP Phone with 2.8" Color Display

Two year standard warranty on all models, giving you peace of mind.

Exclusive ongoing additional discount, allowing you to make extra margin on each deployment.

This offer is limited, and exclusively available to the USA and Canada attendees of Channel Partners. In order to take advantage of this offer, and not to be disappointed, please visit us at booth 159, or register your interest here.

About Htek

Htek is a world-class designer and manufacturer of enterprise IP phones and gateways. Since 2005, Htek (aka Hanlong Technology) has provided customers in over 50 countries worldwide with high-quality VoIP products. Htek's UC900 IP phones continue the tradition by focusing on cutting-edge features, broad SIP compatibility, great value, and an industry-leading two-year warranty. Htek distributes its products via channel partners, and custom designs and rebrands OEM IP phones for large partners such as ITSPs. Hanlong Technology Co. LTD is a private company headquartered in Nanjing, China, with offices in the US and Europe. Visit us at www.htek.com.