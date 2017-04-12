Htek Names New VP of Sales and Marketing

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Htek (Booth 159), a leading telecommunications equipment manufacturer, announces that Stephen Corrigan has joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Marketing to build upon the impressive growth we have seen in the US market to date.

Stephen is a well-known figure in the telecommunications sector, and brings a wealth of experience to Htek, having worked in leadership roles within the telecommunications and technology industries for over 35 years, helping companies and channels become successful.

Stephen Corrigan, who has recently joined Htek from Yeastar and 3CX, where he spent over 6 years as Sales Director responsible for building the worldwide sales team and global channel operations.

Stephen Corrigan, Vice President of Sales

“This is an exciting time to be joining Htek. The brand new UC9 series of sleek, accomplished and affordable IP Phones are market leading and will have a huge impact. Htek has been manufacturing and providing telecommunications solutions to the global market for over 12 years now, servicing over 100,000 customers worldwide. Htek products offer our partners great earnings potential with industry leading margins, and a two-year warranty as standard, which brings added peace of mind. I look forward to working with our partners, to help to increase their revenues and profitability, these are exciting times indeed. And I am looking forward to meeting many of our existing, and new, partners at the Channel Partners Event here in Las Vegas."

Nico Tao, Sales Director

“First, I would like to welcome Stephen Corrigan to Htek, whom I have worked with for a number of years, Stephen has extensive experience and a long and successful track record in the telecommunications industry and building successful channel operations. Stephen’s skills will strengthen the management team at Htek, particularly in the USA market."

Come and meet Htek at booth 159 at the Channel Partners Exhibition and learn about our special promotion to qualified attendees.

About Htek

Htek is a world-class designer and manufacturer of enterprise IP phones and gateways. Since 2005, Htek (aka Hanlong Technology) has provided customers in over 50 countries worldwide with high-quality VoIP products. Htek's UC900 IP phones continue the tradition by focusing on cutting-edge features, broad SIP compatibility, great value, and an industry-leading two-year warranty. Htek distributes its products via channel partners, and custom designs and rebrands OEM IP phones for large partners such as ITSPs. Hanlong Technology Co. LTD is a private company headquartered in Nanjing, China, with offices in the US and Europe. Visit us at www.htek.com.