Hexadite Introduces First Partner Program, Hires Carbonite VP as Channel Chief

By Edward Gately

Agentless intelligent security automation platform provider Hexadite has launched its Security Automation Channel Program and hired Jessica Couto, formerly with Carbonite, to lead it as vice president of channel.

Hexadite said the program is built around three core elements to support its partners: deal registration to protect and prioritize sellers when they bring in new leads; margins that help sellers “maximize their gross profit" and meet the standards by which they’re measured and compensated; and support and engagement to ensure that partners have the “tools and knowledge they need to thrive."

Couto tells Channel Partners that Hexadite is a young startup and it decided last year that the channel was an important way to go to market. This is the company’s first partner program.

“Our CEO, Eran Barak, recognizes that the best way to reach the most businesses is to work with partners," she said. “The partner community has strong and trusting relationships with their customers, and are the cornerstone of the go-to-market plan. Now is the right time for Hexadite to launch the Security Automation Channel Program to better work together with our partners. The program has been there, and the sales organization has lived by the framework, but this official program launch opens the door wide for resellers interested in joining the community."

Couto has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, and most of that time has been spent leading channel sales for companies including LANDesk, Kaspersky Lab, Bit9/Carbon Black and Carbonite.

“My assessment of the current channel strategy for Hexadite is an excellent one," she said. “Prior to my arrival at Hexadite, the entire company was already engaged with partners, bringing new business to them, and further expanding their existing relationships. The vice president of sales, Aaron Cote, has hired very channel-friendly sales reps who have a history of working with partners in joint selling. As we launch Hexadite’s Security Automation Channel Program, we just purchased brand-new partner portal software to help us work smarter and faster while providing to our partners exactly what they need — quick deal registration, up-to-date collateral and onboarding."

Hexadite’s Automated Incident Response Solution (AIRS) currently is being sold directly and through a strategic distribution partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which allows HPE to sell through its direct sales force and its channel partners. With the launch of a formal channel program, Hexadite is expanding its partner network while enhancing sales support for existing partners such as Guidepoint, Optiv, IOvations and Critical Start.

“My goals for the new program are to keep it simple and provide ample opportunity for the partners in our community to earn valuable gross profit," Couto said. “We want to be easy to work with, while also providing a product that will serve the market while it grows rapidly for the coming years. Companies are facing an uphill battle against the large volume of security threats they encounter each day, so we look forward to working together with our partners to solve this skills and resources disparity for businesses."

“Our customers are increasingly hard-pressed to find the qualified cybersecurity professionals that can help them resolve mounting cyber threats," said Tera Davis, Critical Start’s managing director. “To help fill the void, we’re seeing more and more businesses looking to automate. Our partnership with Hexadite enables us to meet our customers’ rising need for automated incident response with a proven and battle-tested solution. And with a formal partner program now in place, Hexadite is giving us the tools, knowledge and support we need to get to market quickly."