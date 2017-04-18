GTT Latest to Tap VeloCloud for SD-WAN Service Launch

PRESS RELEASE — McLean, VA, April 18, 2017 — GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today the launch of its Managed SD-WAN (software-defined wide area networking) service. The service will expand the breadth and flexibility of GTT’s cloud networking services, supporting the rapid growth of enterprise network traffic and connecting people across organizations and around the world.

GTT is uniquely positioned to deliver a managed SD-WAN service, with assets that include a Tier 1 IP network ranked top five in the world, extensive connectivity to leading cloud service providers across 300+ global points of presence, and a broad portfolio of diverse last mile connectivity options to any location in the world.

GTT Managed SD-WAN service will utilize VeloCloud’s Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN technology, building on GTT’s success in delivering hybrid WAN services. Clients will benefit from dynamic bandwidth management, optimized application performance and the ability to integrate cost-effective network technologies into the corporate WAN. The service will also simplify network control, especially for branch locations, driving greater efficiencies in enterprise WAN management.

“As enterprise traffic continues to grow rapidly, GTT is committed to delivering cloud networking services that are application-aware and responsive to ever-increasing bandwidth demands,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “We are pleased to partner with VeloCloud for our Managed SD-WAN initiative, providing our clients with optimized performance and cost-effective network expansion.”

“A global footprint, cloud expertise and advanced managed services, combined with simplicity, speed and agility, make GTT an ideal partner for VeloCloud,” said Sanjay Uppal, VeloCloud CEO and co-founder. “The true multitenant VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN architecture, service model and capabilities align seamlessly with GTT’s global network services, to deliver a scalable, high-performance, secure global Managed SD-WAN offering to multinational businesses for cloud-based and on-premises applications.”

IDC has forecast that the worldwide SD-WAN market for infrastructure and services will exceed $6 billion in 2020. For the 2015–2020 period, IDC estimates that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for SD-WAN will be 93 percent.

“Our research indicates that enterprises are constantly seeking more cost-effective delivery of business applications,” stated Mark Winther, group vice president for Worldwide Telecom Consulting at IDC. “SD-WAN technology is an attractive networking platform to help enterprises adapt to the growth in cloud computing, improve network efficiencies and simplify WAN management, especially for branch locations. GTT and VeloCloud are well positioned to capitalize on the potential of SD-WAN technology and services for the enterprise market worldwide.”

About GTT

GTT provides multinationals with a better way to reach the cloud through its suite of cloud networking services, including wide area networking, Internet, managed services and voice services. The company’s Tier 1 IP network, ranked in the top five worldwide, connects clients to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. GTT delivers an outstanding client experience by living its core values of simplicity, speed and agility. For more information on how GTT is redefining global communications, please visit www.gtt.net.