Green House Data Expands to Southeast with Cirracore Acquisition

By Edward Gately

News

Green House Data has acquired Cirracore, an Atlanta-based infrastructure provider of enterprise-ready infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and hybrid cloud products.

The Cirracore customer list includes a strong presence in the Southeast, as well as large national and international brands, according to Green House Data. Based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Green House Data provides cloud hosting, colocation, hybrid IT and managed services.

At last week’s Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Joe Kozlowicz, Green House Data’s content and community engagement manager, told us his company has been looking at the Southeast for a while in terms of expansion.

“It’s been a big gap in our coverage and we’ve had a few customers that have requested that," he said. “Also, Atlanta was kind of a natural choice for us because of the high density of enterprise companies that are there, it’s one of the biggest cities in the nation for the Fortune 1000. So that was a pretty obvious choice as far as target market. The biggest issue was finding a suitable organization that would dovetail with what we already do, so Cirracore was a great choice. There’s a lot of product overlap. They’re already serving enterprise cloud customers out there and they have a really solid engineering staff that we have fully retained as well."

Cirracore was founded in 2008 by Fred Tanzella, a veteran technology executive with experience in information security and infrastructure technology start-ups. He will join the Green House Data executive team.

“As we entered this next phase, we looked for a strategic acquisition partner," he said. “We’ve more than doubled our footprint in the last two years, and it was critical to my team that Cirracore’s model of enterprise-focused, VMware-based, and hyper-growth IaaS be pulled forward in any merger or acquisition scenario."

In July, Green House Data will celebrate its 10-year anniversary. The company has expanded from a single facility in Cheyenne to more than 100,000 square feet of white space and cloud connectivity.

“So what this acquisition means for us going forward is that we have a whole corner of the country that we’ve opened up, we’re going to be aggressively pursuing that," Kozlowicz said. “Part of the reason we (were) at Channel Partners is to see if we can find a few channel folks, agents and master agents, that can help us down there as well as our own sales staff. Partners are going to have much more opportunity as far as new geographies, that’s always been a big aspect for us. If someone is in one of our markets they can easily enter a new one. Oftentimes a good entry step for that is disaster recovery, but they can reach new geographies in the states and they can reach the companies that are down south, and in the end, it spells opportunity for everyone."