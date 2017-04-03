Global Capacity Picks VeloCloud for SD-WAN

By James Anderson

News

Global Capacity will offer managed SD-WAN services thanks to a new partnership with VeloCloud.

Global Capacity says the services will improve the network experience by helping to manage complex hybrid WAN architectures. Load-sharing traffic, different types of network configurations and low application visibility comprise the problems that need to be addressed. Businesses will use Global Capacity’s solution to route data across their wide area networks matching performance needs with the appropriate access types. The solution prioritizes traffic, “enabling enterprises to make better use of bandwidth to enhance performance and overall user experience."

VeloCloud CEO Sanjay Uppal said his company adds multi-tenant SD-WAN architecture to Global Capacity.

“The Global Capacity One Marketplace platform is purpose-built to deliver simple, cost-effective and high-performance hybrid networks that connect enterprises to key cloud destinations," Uppal said. “Global Capacity’s use of VeloCloud to further expand their provider neutral model of managing any combination of their services or their competitors is truly innovative."

Global Capacity’s strategy is use SD-WAN to expand its global enterprise networking portfolio.

"Global Capacity’s selection of VeloCloud was based on a unique set of differentiated advantages that enhance our One Marketplace model by enabling us to further optimize application performance and reliably deliver a variety of services over any combination of network access technology," said Chris Alberding, Global Capcity’s senior vice president of product. “As SD-WAN services increase in deployment, the demand for hybrid networks grows along with it. As such, the need to manage multiple suppliers with diverse technologies across various cities, enabling a robust hybrid network experience, is necessary. The combination is a compelling value proposition to any enterprise regardless of the industry."

Select customers currently can access the SD-WAN solution, which will hit the general market at the end of the 2017 second quarter. Global Capacity is a Massachusetts-based connectivity-as-a-service provider.

Global Capacity is just the latest in the list of providers to tap VeloCloud for SD-WAN. Others include AT&T, Windstream and Vonage.