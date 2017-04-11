Fusion Enhances Customer Portal to Advance SD-WAN

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Fusion (Booth 237 and a Featured Sponsor),a leading cloud services provider, announced today that it is introducing an enhanced customer portal that will significantly advance its leading edge cloud network solution. The centralized automation and cloud management tool enables customers to fully control business policies, assures app performance, and delivers rapid, low touch deployment with 24 x 7 x 356 monitoring and maintenance.

With Fusion SD-WAN, the cloud IS the network, and allows multi-branch enterprises to benefit from high bandwidth and low cost Internet-based network connectivity. Fusion’s transformational cloud-based SD-WAN solution is transport-independent, working across any combination of circuits as it dynamically optimizes the network. Unlike other service providers, Fusion has built a robust, geographically diverse nationwide network that multiplies customer options to develop the optimal network solution. Fusion simplifies cloud access while at the same time expanding customer choice with its advanced Over-the-Top and on-net solutions.

Russell P. Markman, Fusion’s President of Business Services, said, “We’re especially pleased to have chosen Channel Partners as the venue for announcing this game-changing enhancement to our already transformational SD-WAN solution. Fusion is clearly unique among other offerings in providing a full range of connectivity options over our own diverse nationwide network. We look forward to greeting new and existing valued Partners at Booth # 237 to demonstrate our enhanced Fusion SD-WAN portal and the many ways that Fusion builds optimal customer solutions, ensuring the highest quality, reliability and security."

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.