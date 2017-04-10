F-Secure Cloud Protection Now on Salesforce AppExchange

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — F-Secure (Booth 963) this week is touting to partners last week’s launch of F-Secure Cloud Protection on the Salesforce AppExchange, protecting organizations against malicious content shared in the cloud. F-Secure Cloud Protection checks links and files for malicious content as they're shared through Salesforce, ensuring the cloud stays a safe place for companies and for users. The solution combines award-winning Best Protection* with easy no-middleware installation.

Businesses continue to migrate to cloud services, where they typically share the responsibility of securing their ecosystems with their cloud providers. These providers cover various aspects of system and application level security such as authentication, rules, and user permissions and roles. It is the organization’s responsibility to secure files and links that customers and employees upload to cloud platforms. F-Secure Cloud Protection is beneficial for any company who seeks to mitigate risks in the cloud, providing protection against malware, ransomware and malicious links.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, F-Secure Cloud Protection is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EFntJUAT.

F-Secure Cloud Protection offers optimal benefits from both the security and the resourcing perspective:

Protection for cloud . An ideal solution to handle the customer’s side of the shared responsibility model used in cloud ecosystems, so that the company security strategy covers also cloud services.

. An ideal solution to handle the customer’s side of the shared responsibility model used in cloud ecosystems, so that the company security strategy covers also cloud services. Next-generation security . Much more than simple anti-virus. Includes real-time threat intelligence, smart cloud sandboxing and more.

. Much more than simple anti-virus. Includes real-time threat intelligence, smart cloud sandboxing and more. Advanced analytics . Rich reporting, advanced security analytics, and full audit trails allow for fast and efficient incident response capabilities.

. Rich reporting, advanced security analytics, and full audit trails allow for fast and efficient incident response capabilities. Built on the Salesforce Platform . The solution has been built on the Salesforce Platform, ensuring smooth integration, reliability and an excellent user experience.

. The solution has been built on the Salesforce Platform, ensuring smooth integration, reliability and an excellent user experience. No middleware needed. Thanks to integration with Salesforce, there is no need to deploy or maintain middleware. Deployment takes only a few minutes, eliminating the need for an expensive IT project.

"With F-Secure Cloud Protection, we enable a holistic approach to security in company cloud environments," said Mikko Peltola, Vice President of Business Development at F-Secure. “Sharing content is a vital part of doing business, and with our solution, it remains a strong enabler to smooth business operations. This is part of our plan to develop new kinds of protection that provide security and peace of mind to cloud providers and their users."

“We are extremely happy to work with F-Secure to protect our cloud environment," said Dave Gardner, Chief Technology Officer at Quad Learning Inc. “Documents are uploaded and ...