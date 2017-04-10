Evolve IP Intros Global Evolved Office

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced the release of the Global Evolved Office (GEO), its international Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) product suite. GEO provides the same feature rich calling experience as Evolve IP’s cloud communications services for users in the United States including LNP (Local Number Portability), DID (Direct Inward Dialing), Toll Free and Emergency services, along with Evolve IP’s award-winning business collaboration features. GEO is now available in over 20 countries throughout Europe and will be available in Australia, New Zealand and select countries in the Asia Pacific region in 2Q 2017. Evolve IP is expanding its international presence to target emerging enterprise market opportunities and to support the current growth of its customer base.

In addition to GEO, Evolve IP provides DID services to users in an additional 30 countries across Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. For businesses with locations that fall outside of the core footprint, Evolve IP delivers a unique international hybrid model allowing for nearly ubiquitous coverage for customers all around the globe. The approach leverages existing local dial tone with an Evolve IP gateway and SBC on-site, effectively creating a local POP. Meanwhile, all features, signaling and user management continue to be serviced from the Evolve IP cloud.

Additionally, to support the technology, increase intellectual property development and grow Evolve IP’s international footprint, Evolve IP has entered into a definitive agreement to expand its existing software development and customer support teams into Tel Aviv, Israel.

“We have been actively expanding our international capabilities over the last two years and are very excited by the growth opportunities that GEO will provide,” said Guy Fardone, President and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. “To date, we’ve supported these initiatives through innovative product development and the next phase is an extension to the geographies where our customers have led us. We’re looking forward to providing additional coverage options and data centers both organically and through M&A activities.”

One of the nation’s fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel, veterinary medicine, and retail and to some of the world’s most recognizable brands. The company’s Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: virtual data centers / servers, disaster recovery, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, contact centers, and more.