Equinix Opening New Data Centers, Expanding Others

News

PRESS RELEASE — REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, will open five new International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centers and 14 expansions of existing IBX data centers in 2017 as a part of its $1 billion non-recurring capital expenditure expansion program. Since the company's founding, Equinix has invested more than $17 billion (including the planned acquisition of a portfolio of data centers from Verizon Communications, Inc. as announced in December 2016) to extend its global footprint.

The expansions build on the significant global growth Equinix experienced in 2016, during which the company opened new data centers in key economic hubs including Dallas, Sydney and Tokyo, and integrated the acquisitions of Bit-isle in Japan and Telecity Group in Europe. By providing additional capacity in 2017, Equinix continues to play an important role in helping companies to extend their IT operations to the digital edge through the interconnection of people, locations, clouds and data.

2017 Openings

Five New IBX Data Center Openings in 2017 -- Throughout 2017, Equinix will open five new IBX data centers, adding more than 5,600 new cabinets and greater than one million gross square feet of data center space. The new sites will be directly connected to other Equinix IBX data centers within each metro via fiber links between the sites.