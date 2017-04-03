Equinix Opening New Data Centers, Expanding Others

PRESS RELEASE — REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, will open five new International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centers and 14 expansions of existing IBX data centers in 2017 as a part of its $1 billion non-recurring capital expenditure expansion program. Since the company's founding, Equinix has invested more than $17 billion (including the planned acquisition of a portfolio of data centers from Verizon Communications, Inc. as announced in December 2016) to extend its global footprint.
The expansions build on the significant global growth Equinix experienced in 2016, during which the company opened new data centers in key economic hubs including Dallas, Sydney and Tokyo, and integrated the acquisitions of Bit-isle in Japan and Telecity Group in Europe. By providing additional capacity in 2017, Equinix continues to play an important role in helping companies to extend their IT operations to the digital edge through the interconnection of people, locations, clouds and data.
2017 Openings
Five New IBX Data Center Openings in 2017 -- Throughout 2017, Equinix will open five new IBX data centers, adding more than 5,600 new cabinets and greater than one million gross square feet of data center space. The new sites will be directly connected to other Equinix IBX data centers within each metro via fiber links between the sites.
- São Paulo – São Paulo is the financial and business capital of Brazil and the main data center market in the country. The first phase of the new SP3 IBX, opened in March, adds 725 cabinets and more than 215,000 gross square feet of data center space in 2017. At full buildout, SP3 will double Equinix's available space in Brazil, making SP3 the largest multi-tenant data center in Latin America. Equinix is home to the densest concentration of network carriers in Brazil and its São Paulo data centers are in close proximity to the Bovespa stock exchange, offering direct connectivity to a large number of financial firms. With the addition of SP3, Equinix currently operates five IBX data centers in Brazil. [press release]
- Frankfurt – Frankfurt is one of Europe's leading financial centers and a hub for banking, commerce and manufacturing. Equinix's IBX data centers in Frankfurt offer dense concentrations of telecommunications, cloud and IT services, financial services and manufacturing companies. Equinix's sixth IBX in Frankfurt, FR6, is expected to open in Q2 2017 and is a new build that will be part of Campus Kleyer, one of the most carrier dense digital locations in EMEA. The first phase of FR6 will add 1,325 cabinets and more than 72,000 gross square feet of data center space in 2017.
- Amsterdam – The AM4 IBX, expected to open in Q3 2017, is a new 12-story building that expands Equinix's Amsterdam footprint which currently consists of seven sites. The first phase of AM4 will add 1,555 cabinets and more than 245,000 gross square feet of data center space in 2017. At its existing sites in Amsterdam, Equinix currently offers connections to ...