This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Elfiq Networks Addresses MSP Requirements for SD-WAN
April 13, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Elfiq Networks (Booth 665), leader in link balancing and bandwidth optimization solutions, is strengthening its position as a SD-WAN pioneer by addressing Managed Service Providers requirements within its SD-WAN offer.

“Our edge devices like the LBX400 Series are priced very competitively, allowing us to build an SD-WAN without breaking our client’s bank," said Patrice Boies, VP of business development at Elfiq Networks. “This is a great opportunity for Resellers wishing to add SD-WAN solutions to their portfolio and generate recurrent revenues."

Elfiq Central was designed to accommodate multiple organizations within a single easy-to-use interface. Managed Service Providers can easily monitor their clients’ networks and take action immediately. Both clients and MSPs can use Elfiq Networks technology to deploy Hybrid WAN or SD-WAN architectures. With Elfiq Central, it will also possible to replicate, modify and distribute configurations across individual or multiple networks by relying on a comprehensive tagging system, a cost-effective solution to scale and optimize client networks with a few clicks.

“By definition, SD-WAN deployments involve multiple sites," said Martin Deveault, VP of Research & Development at Elfiq Networks. “Larger networks may mean bigger revenues for VARs, but they also mean bigger issues, and bigger workloads. With Elfiq Central’s zero-touch provisioning and configuration distribution features, deploying a five hundred site WAN is no harder than deploying a single device."

Deploying multiple In addition to Elfiq Central’s features, all Elfiq Networks products offer APIs to provide added flexibility to MSPs wishing to integrate Elfiq Networks technology within their SD-WAN portfolio.

Elfiq Networks will be exhibiting its products and solutions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, on April 10th to 13th, 2017.

About Elfiq Networks
Elfiq Networks (Elfiq Inc.) enhances network performance and business continuity through innovative link balancing, cloud computing and bandwidth management technologies. Using Elfiq Networks Link Balancers, companies can leverage simultaneous ISPs, mix public and private links for added flexibility, seamless failover, increased throughput and smarter WAN path selection. Every day, local and global organizations of all sizes and verticals rely on Elfiq Networks’ Link Balancers and advanced network solutions. For more information, visit www.elfiq.com/SDWAN.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
Related News
News
March 01, 2016
Bay Dynamics Rolls Out New Partner Program for Cyber-Risk Analytics
Edward Gately
Article
June 10, 2016
Nuvalo's Manon Buettner: The Road From 'Bored Stiff' to Busy Cloud Enabler
James Anderson
News
August 23, 2016
VMware Boosts IoT Strategy With New Alliances
VMware has formed alliances with Bayshore Networks, Dell, Intwine Connect, Deloitte Digital, PTC
Article
March 11, 2016
Podcast: Getting You Ready for the Channel Partners Conference & Expo
News
March 15, 2016
AT&T First-Time Attendee Reception Kicks Off 2016 Channel Partners Conference & Expo
Edward Gately

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 