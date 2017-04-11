Elfiq Debuts New SD-WAN Features

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Elfiq Networks (Booth 665), leader in link balancing and bandwidth optimization solutions, is strengthening its position as a SD-WAN pioneer by further diversifying its product line. The announcement was made at Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas. Among the products announced at the event are new performance licenses for VPN and DPI, which will be subscription-based and available through distribution.

“Our channel partners will be happy to learn that we are improving our capacity to support VPN between sites," said Frederick Parent, Chief Technology Officer at Elfiq Networks. “Our new licenses can enable unlimited VPN traffic within the end-user’s network capacities, a feature that no other SD-WAN provider can claim to offer."

Elfiq Networks was also happy to announce that its advanced Deep Packet Inspection module, will also be available as a component of SD-WAN deployments, powering advanced reporting and management options through the company’s centralised management platform, Elfiq Central.

With these new additions to its product line, Elfiq Networks is making it easier for partners wishing to enter the SD-WAN market, expected to grow to 9 billion dollars worldwide by 2021, by providing them with key differentiating features. Elfiq Networks will be exhibiting its products and solutions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 10th to 13th, 2017.

