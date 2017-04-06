This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Ecessa Hires IntelePeer, EarthLink Vet as Eastern Sales Director
By Edward Gately
April 06, 2017 - News
**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in March.**

SD-WAN provider Ecessa has hired Colm Armstrong, formerly with IntelePeer, as its new director of East sales.

Ecessa's Colm ArmstrongArmstrong brings more than 25 years of strategic channel partner development, sales and managed service applications experience to Ecessa. As IntelePeer’s director of channel Northeast, he managed relationships with the company’s premier partners.

“We look forward to having Colm lead our eastern sales team as we continue to expand and invest in our channel partners," said Mike Burica, Ecessa’s president. “Colm has a strong understanding of the industry and a proven track record. His natural ability to forge mutually beneficial relationships positions Ecessa and our channel partners for significant growth in the years to come."

Armstrong held previous management positions with Internap, EarthLink and Broadview Networks. He will be based in Boston.

