EarthBend's Acquisition of Clear2there Creates New Partner Opportunities

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Please click here for a recap of the biggest channel-impacting mergers in February and March.**

EarthBend, a value-added distributor of telco and IT services, has acquired Clear2there (clear2there.com), a provider of video surveillance, smart-home, smart-business, smart-farm applications and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for service providers and enterprises.

Clear2there’s platform has been adopted by nearly 150 service providers in the United States. It gives users the ability to monitor and manage a location – or multiple locations – from any smartphone, tablet or Internet-connected device.

Rob Beyer, EarthBend’s president and CEO, tells Channel Partners his company has made considerable investments in expanding the range of cloud-based applications and services available to its reseller partners.

“That includes the recent launch of our EarthBend Cloud Contact Center platform, and this latest acquisition of Clear2there," he said. “Clear2there’s smart-premises solutions have shown a proven track record of profitability for many local and regional telecommunications service providers. EarthBend partners will benefit from the ability to maximize their recurring revenue opportunities with the addition of the Clear2there solutions suite."

Clear2there partners and their customers will continue to have access to the “advanced video surveillance, and smart home and business solutions they love, but now also have available EarthBend’s robust portfolio of complementary technology solutions and extensive sales engineering expertise," Beyer said.

“EarthBend does offer a partner program providing many unique benefits to our resellers, including exclusive promotional offers, training opportunities, special services discounts and more," he said. “We anticipate the acquisition of Clear2there will create new drivers for us to expand the scope and value of that program, especially as it relates to the service provider market."

In the meantime, it will be business as usual for all partners, as Clear2there will continue to operate in the same manner with management and associates remaining in place across all key operations, Beyer said.

“We will stay focused on maintaining high standards of support and service for our customers while simultaneously partnering on integration plans with the Clear2there team," he said.

“EarthBend is well-respected within the IT industry and channel for their distribution expertise and commitment to delivering excellent customer service and support," said Craig Steen, Clear2there’s CEO. “They are a perfect fit for Clear2there as we look to create new business opportunities in our current marketplace, while also extending our reach into new markets."