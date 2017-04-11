DSM Unveils Cloud Naming

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — DSM Technology Consultants (Booth 128), a leading Managed Cloud provider, is excited to unveil for the first time at Channel Partners the name for our suite of cloud services - DSM CERTANTM. DSM has long provided cloud solutions, and now has focused these offering to be a truly essential suite of cloud services. DSM CERTANTM delivers a flexible, secure and reliable hybrid cloud offering that enables businesses to confidently focus on business objectives.

Options and flexibility are central to DSM CERTANTM . The flexibility to balance workloads in three environments (on prem, private cloud and public cloud) all with one convenient management portal allow clients to optimize their environment to maximize performance and efficiencies. Clients enjoy the flexibility including:

Nation Wide Geo-Redundant Facilities

Virtual Private IaaS

Private IaaS

Hybrid Multi-Cloud

Platforms – Vmware and KVM

Docker managed by Kubernetes

Single Management Portal

On-premise management

DSM CERTANTM is complimented by five core managed solutions that work together to provide comprehensive infrastructure outsourcing. These solutions include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Data Protection as a Service DPaaS, and Managed IT Services (MS). Full support of all solutions is provided by DSM’s team of professional services resources.

The sum of these offerings allow our clients to transform their IT environment into a performance maximized apparatus for growth. Regardless of your current state, DSM has what you need to get to desired state on a custom journey that perfectly fits your organization.

