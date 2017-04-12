DSM Partners with MicroCorp

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — DSM Technology Consultants (Booth 128), a leading Managed Cloud provider announced today at the Channel Partners Show in Las Vegas that it has entered an agreement to partner with MicroCorp, a trusted and premier master agent of telephony and next generation technologies. This Master Agent Agreement will allow MicroCorp partners the competitive advantage of offering a robust Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) delivered cloud platform (DSM Certan TM) to their customers, from the DSM portfolio of flexible, secure and reliable Cloud solutions.

DSM Certan TM is built on enterprise grade HPE gear and offers a convenient, single pane of glass to manage workloads on premise, in private and virtual private clouds, and in the public clouds. DSM Certan TM offers a portal that features an end user orchestration engine that allows customers complete control of their IT environments. Users can also automate and manage virtual machines using both ESX (VMWare) & KVM (OpenStack) as well as Docker containers. This functionality is conveniently managed all within a single view.

“Working with a company like MicroCorp fits the core strategy of DSM’s channel program" said Matt Sanders – National Director of Channel Sales. “MicroCorp has spent countless efforts on developing back office tools and support to enable their subagents the ability to succeed. More than just another telephony Master Agent, MicroCorp has been very successful in driving emerging technologies to their base of agents while providing engineering support to help their partners choose the right provider to meet the need for the end customer. DSM and MicroCorp both prioritize supporting the partners to deliver a Valued Solution that addresses the customer’s ultimate business problem. In an over hyped cloud space that is becoming highly commoditized, DSM possesses the differentiators to help those partners separate themselves from the “Cloud Herd."

DSM offers five core managed solutions to complement its hybrid cloud offerings, all geared to support businesses on their cloud journey. The five offerings include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Security as a Service (SECaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Data Protection as a Service DPaaS, and Managed IT Services (MS). All of them being conveniently supported by a professional services team that helps clients navigate their cloud journey from current state to desired state.

“The addition of DSM adds diversity to our infrastructure, security and other cloud portfolio offerings," commented MicroCorp President, Phil Keenan. “DSM demonstrates a strong commitment to our partners and their enterprise customers through their channel program and field assets."

About MicroCorp

MicroCorp is the premier value added distributor of telecom and cloud solutions. Since 1986, we have simplified the purchase and management of telecommunications services for business customers. Today, the MicroCorp People Powered Network is nothing short of the most powerful combination of back office systems, people and support offerings in the industry. MicroCorp can be your whole back office or an extension of your current team, so you can focus on growing your business profitably. With a portfolio of solutions from more than 50 premier telecom and cloud providers combined with our collaborative back office portal, Nautilus, we are the trusted, skilled partner for a national network of agents, MSPs and VARs. For more information on MicroCorp or to become a partner, visit microcorp.com.

About DSM Technology Consultants

DSM redefines for our clients the business outcomes they consider possible from IT infrastructure. Our clients are confident and inspired as a result of the cloud journey that we take together. Their business growth is enabled by DSM's remarkably flexible, secure and reliable cloud. If you are looking for truly different business outcomes, come join us for a cloud experience of your own. To learn more please visit www.dsm.net