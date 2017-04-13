DSM Offers Enhanced Security as a Service

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — DSM Technology Consultants (Booth 128), a leading Managed Cloud provider, is pleased to announce its enhanced Security as a Service (SECaaS) offering. Enhanced SECaaS further expands our clients’ ability to know that their environment is secure. DSM’s SECaaS is powered Trustwave, a proven enterprise solution with remarkable threat intelligence and elegantly integrated technologies.

We live in an age with more devices connected to the internet than ever, and aggressive security threats have a persistent and an ever-increasing impact on businesses networks. Connected devices entering your network every day are constantly being targeted for malicious attacks. These increasingly aggressive threats are compounded by tight security budgets, and experienced skillsets that are so rare. DSM’s SECaaS handles all of these concerns in one fully managed bundle.

While anti-virus has been around more than 20 years, it’s clear that traditional security is no longer sufficient to protect today’s sophisticated threats to a network. For most businesses without a proven enterprise solution, it’s not a matter of if, but rather when their network will be impacted by a security event.

The DSM SECaaS Offerings Include:

Managed Enterprise Firewall

Managed Unified Threat Management

Managed Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems

Manage Security Information and Event Management

SECaaS is one of five core managed solutions DSM delivers to complement its hybrid cloud offerings, all geared to support businesses on their cloud journey. The other offerings include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Data Protection as a Service DPaaS, and Managed IT Services (MS). These solutions are fully supported by DSM’s team of professional services ready to deliver flexible, secure and reliable cloud.

