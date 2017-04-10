CSF Intros Aerialink to Enhance SaaS Capabilities in Texts

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — CSF (Booth 762), a leader in toll-free provisioning and texting, will be introducing new texting capabilities enabled through its recent acquisition of Aerialink at this year’s Channel Partners spring show in Las Vegas. During the event CSF will be showcasing the latest features and capabilities of 8MS and 8MS TeXT, and offer free hands-on product training sessions by our experts at our booth #762.

CSF acquired Aerialink to enhance its toll-free texting capabilities by adding text enablement for non-toll-free landline numbers as well as the support of short codes and MMS picture messaging. The combined offering will now be able to deliver RespOrgs and carriers a more robust solution to meet their enterprise customer needs. Aerialink’s innovative real-time mobile messaging platform is robust, flexible, easy-to-use, and supports a range of SMS, MMS, and location services via APIs and applications. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSF, Aerialink’s customers will benefit from the expanded resources and efficiencies gained through the financial backing of Alpine Investors and support of CSF’s leadership and advisory teams."

Accelerating text messaging for SMBs and enterprises

As businesses continue to broaden the use of text messaging services for their employees and customers, robust messaging platforms and applications that support toll-free and non-toll-free texting across the entire mobile ecosystem are adopted rapidly. Businesses are looking for solutions that enable them to quickly deliver new products and services based on the ever-changing mobile industry and evolving customer needs.

“Aerialink was one of the first US aggregators to provide an alternative to short codes by offering an API for messaging that runs on a 10-digit number. We’ve been developing core technology and customer-driven features that provide tangible benefits over competing solutions since our founding," said Chris Currie. “We see great potential in combining Aerialink’s product portfolio with CSF’s management expertise and gaining the scale that will provide a platform for exceptional offerings and accelerated growth."

Chris Currie is the founder and former CEO of Aerialink, Inc. a company he started in 2002, and in 2009, formerly launched Aerialink’s first messaging gateway platform. Chris has now joined the CSF leadership team as president of the Aerialink subsidiary, and also sits on the company’s board.

"We couldn’t be more excited, both for CSF and our customers, to have Chris and his team join the CSF family. The capabilities of the Aerialink platform are second to none and will enable us to offer an enhanced product suite to our customers. We are always looking to improve and broaden our offering to provide a one-stop shop for our customer’s needs," said Rich Scanlon, president and CEO of CSF Corporation.

Investing in leading SMB SaaS players in voice and text communications

With the 2016 acquisition of CSF by Alpine Investors, a values-driven private equity firm, and the recent acquisition of Aerialink, Alpine is ...