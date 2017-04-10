CoreSite Launches Partner Promotion

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — CoreSite Realty Corporation (Booth 139), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., announces today at Channel Partners Conference & Expo a new partner promotion. For a limited time, partners can earn commission and a bonus of one month’s MRR on east coast opportunities with CoreSite. So hatch new business with CoreSite this spring!

To Qualify:

Register your lead between April 10-June 30 th , the deal must close by 12/31/17

, the deal must close by 12/31/17 Must register lead at coresite.com

Use promo code: East2017

Leads must be vetted and accepted

Contact your CoreSite Channel Manager for more information!

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,000 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 400+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.