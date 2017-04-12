CoreSite Debuts Referral Program

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — CoreSite Realty Corporation (Booth 139), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., announces today at Channel Partners Conference & Expo, that as part of its refreshed channel program,

CoreSite will now offer a referral program available immediately. This new offering provides CoreSite’s partners simple, flexible, options and three distinct engagement models through its Partner Program – referral, agent and reseller. Referral partners can easily and efficiently engage with CoreSite by simply referring an opportunity and subsequently allowing CoreSite to directly manage the sales process and ensuing relationship.

Reach out to your Channel Manager for more information.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,000 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 400+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.