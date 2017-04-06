CoreDial Opens New Data Center in Phoenix

BLUE BELL, Pa.--( BUSINESS WIRE )-- CoreDial, LLC , a leading SaaS platform provider enabling channel delivery of cloud communications, today announced at its PartnerConnex event that the use of its data center in Phoenix, Arizona, is generally available to all partners and customers. The facility provides an additional Point of Presence (PoP) that facilitates geo-redundancy and failover, increasing overall quality of service. The Phoenix data center also features virtualized servers to reduce infrastructure costs and minimize downtime associated with maintaining traditional physical equipment. The addition of this data center allows CoreDial’s partner community to provide high-quality services to businesses across the continental U.S., allowing them to penetrate new markets to service any customer, no matter the location.

The new data center provides partners the flexibility of choosing either the Phoenix or Philadelphia data center, whichever might be the best option for their customers based on location, services and business requirements. Additionally, the Phoenix data center features MPLS connections and is connected to several major carrier lines, including Level 3 and InterNAP, which provide seamless and redundant service across the western half of the U.S., with the scalability to host more carriers in the future as traffic demands increase. By virtualizing most of the servers in its Phoenix data center, CoreDial has reduced its physical infrastructure by more than 85 percent, significantly cutting costs and drastically reducing downtime. In traditional environments, partners and end users would have to wait hours for physical services to be updated or replaced. Now, with CoreDial, they only have to wait minutes.

“Ensuring call quality can be difficult, as jitter and high-latency are everyday issues that every business faces. CoreDial has completely eliminated these challenges with its new data center,” said Scott Klemm, VP of operations, Ten4pbx. “Thanks to the virtualization of the servers, we never have to worry about losing a vital physical connection that would make our customers “go dark” for a prolonged period of time. CoreDial’s commitment to giving partners the tools we need to succeed is helping us secure new business opportunities.”

“Our data center in Phoenix positions us to enable new sales opportunities for not only our entire partner community, but for CoreDial as well,” said Don Nawrocki, chief technology officer for CoreDial. “Now, CoreDial can support growth for its partners across the country, allowing them to breach any market they choose. Partner enablement is at the core of everything we do, and we are providing a foundation of long lasting success for our entire partner community.”

Follow along for more PartnerConnex 2017 news by using #PCX17, or by visiting https://partnerconnex.coredial.com/ for more information.

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading SaaS platform provider that empowers more than 600 channel partners to provide cloud communications to more than 20,000 businesses in the United States. CoreDial’s revolutionary SaaS platform, SwitchConnex, enables the channel to quickly and cost effectively sell, deliver, manage and invoice for reliable, private label cloud communication services, including hosted PBX solutions, VoIP, SIP trunking and unified communications. With no hardware or software to buy, CoreDial's channel partners – MSPs, VARs and IT solution providers – deliver valuable end-user solutions while generating recurring revenue with margins well above industry averages and building value in their personal brand.