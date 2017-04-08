Cloud Girls Rising Awards to Be Presented at Channel Partners Conference & Expo

News

PRESS RELEASE — LAGUNA HILLS, California – April 7, 2017 – Cloud Girls, a not-for-profit consortium of women evangelizing the cloud, in collaboration with Women in the Channel (WiC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, and Channel Partners, the leading resource for the telecom and IT channel community, announced today that the second annual Cloud Girls Rising Awards will be presented April 12 at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

The Cloud Girl Rising Awards will be given to three women – two Trailblazers and a Rising Star -- who have demonstrated innovation, solution-orientation and thought leadership in the cloud space in 2016. These women are moving the cloud conversation forward. They go above and beyond every day to make a significant and lasting impact on their companies, clients and professional communities.

Cloud Girls Co-founders Manon Buettner, principal and CEO of Nuvalo, and Jo Peterson, vice president of cloud services for Clarify360, will present the Cloud Girls Rising Awards at 2:55 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 at The Jive BIG Stage, which is located in the expo hall (Level 1, Bayside B, Booth 450) at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo at Mandalay Bay.

“We are excited to unveil this year’s winners, who inspire those around them through their innovative approach to furthering the cloud conversation while elevating the profile of women in technology,” said Peterson. “These distinguished leaders are encouraging other women to participate in the cloud conversation.”

The winners will receive a trophy along with announcements on the Channel Partners’ and Cloud Girls’ websites, an award logo for their websites and email signatures, and a one-year complimentary membership in Cloud Girls.

About Cloud Girls

Founded in 2010, Cloud Girls is an open, vendor-neutral, not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem. By exploring emerging market and technical trends, advocating best practices/reference architectures and building community consensus, Cloud Girls is fostering the next wave of women in technology. www.cloudgirls.org

About Women in the Channel (WiC)

Established in 2010, Women in the Channel’s mission is collaboration through Identity and Relationships to grow business. WiC is a grassroots organization made up of women who are in leadership, ownership and revenue generating roles in the alternate sales channel sector of the telecommunications industry. Month after month, these women are responsible for generating sales for their companies and creating wealth for their families. WiC members are wives and mothers and sisters, and a high percentage of us are the main breadwinners in our families. WiC brings together this group because in an industry that is growing, expanding and changing the number of women at such levels is not matching that growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit www.womeninthechannel.org

About Channel Partners

For more than two decades, Channel Partners has been the leader in providing news and analysis to indirect sales channels serving the communications industry. It is the unrivaled resource for resellers, aggregators, agents, brokers, VARs, systems integrators, interconnects and dealers that provide network-based communications and computing services, associated CPE and applications as well as managed and professional services. Channel Partners is the official media of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo. www.channelpartnersonline.com