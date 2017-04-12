Cloud Girls Honors 3 Women in Tech Leaders & Cloud Evangelists

News

PRESS RELEASE — LAGUNA HILLS, California, and LAS VEGAS – April 12, 2017 – Cloud Girls, a not-for-profit consortium of women evangelizing the cloud, in collaboration with Women in the Channel (WiC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, and Channel Partners, the leading resource for the telecom and IT channel community, announced today the winners of the second annual Cloud Girls Rising Awards in a presentation at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

The Cloud Girl Rising awards were created to honor women in the telecom and IT channel who have shown leadership and innovation in the emerging cloud space as well as to inspire more women to step forward and follow their example.

“The quality and caliber of the candidates this year were amazing, which made selecting winners very challenging,” said Cloud Girls’ Co-founder Jo Peterson, vice president of cloud services for Clarify360. “Voting was so close and the contestants were so worthy that we ended up expanding the winners circle with two amazing honorees in the Trailblazer category and one in Rising Star category.”

The winners are:

Trailblazers: Tina Gravel, senior vice president of global channels and strategic alliances, Cryptzone, and Dina Moskowitz, CEO, SaaSMAX

Trailblazers are female technology industry veterans who are paving the way for their organizations, customers and industry in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions. They are recognized as role models and mentors to colleagues and others at work and the partner community.

Rising Star: Tatiana Sebby, channel sales manager, 8x8 Inc.

A Rising Star is a female up-and-comer in the cloud community who has shown initiative in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions for her organization, customers and the industry.

Women eligible for Cloud Girls award are in sales, marketing or engineering roles at a channel partner organization — agent, VAR or MSP. The winners were chosen by a judging panel of Cloud Girls and WiC representatives from applications submitted online from Dec. 1, 2016, to February 28, 2017. The winners were awarded trophies and a one-year complimentary membership in Cloud Girls.

About Cloud Girls

Founded in 2010, Cloud Girls is an open, vendor-neutral, not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem. By exploring emerging market and technical trends, advocating best practices/reference architectures and building community consensus, Cloud Girls is fostering the next wave of women in technology. www.cloudgirls.org

About Women in the Channel (WiC)

Established in 2010, Women in the Channel’s mission is collaboration through Identity and Relationships to grow business. WiC is a grassroots organization made up of women who are in leadership, ownership and revenue generating roles in the alternate sales channel sector of the telecommunications industry. Month after month, these women are responsible for generating sales for their companies and creating wealth for their families. WiC members are wives and mothers and sisters, and a high percentage of us are the main breadwinners in our families. WiC brings together this group because in an industry that is growing, expanding and changing the number of women at such levels is not matching that growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit www.womeninthechannel.org

About Channel Partners

For more than two decades, Channel Partners has been the leader in providing news and analysis to indirect sales channels serving the communications industry. It is the unrivaled resource for resellers, aggregators, agents, brokers, VARs, systems integrators, interconnects and dealers that provide network-based communications and computing services, associated CPE and applications as well as managed and professional services. Channel Partners is the official media of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo. www.channelpartnersonline.com