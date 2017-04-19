Cisco Offers New Certifications to Power Digital Transformation

By Lynn Haber

News

Successful digital business transformation requires skills, which is why Cisco on Wednesday announced an expanded portfolio of certifications designed to help businesses meet their objectives.

Whether company digital transformation initiatives include cloud computing, IoT, analytics, agile data centers, cybersecurity, mobility, etc., technology alone isn’t the be all and end all of a success implementation — that takes talent.

Business Value certifications and a new Customer Success Manager (CuSM) certification are the vendor's latest offerings.

The Business Value certifications in Cisco’s business transformation portfolio are designed to enhance an employee’s ability to work across customer lines of business.

Cisco currently offers the following Business Specialist certifications: Cisco Enterprise IT Business Specialist; Cisco Business Specialist – For Sales Professionals; Cisco Business Value Specialist; Cisco Business Value Practitioner Specialist; and, Cisco Business IT Roadmap Specialist.

This is just the beginning. The company plans to expand the role-oriented Business Specialist portfolio throughout the year around innovation, digital marketing and technical project management.

The new CuSM certification, also a part of the business transformation portfolio, focuses on driving adoption and value for service or subscription-based products.

According to Cisco, the CuSM certification leverages the Cisco Adoption VALUE Framework, for strengthening customer relationships. The certification provides a core set of fundamental skills to help ensure that customers achieve the desired business outcomes through their technology investments, to increase and expand adoption and ensure that customers realize enough value to renew contracts, thereby reducing churn.

The certification is offered via an instructor-led or virtual instructor-lead program.